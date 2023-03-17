Boris Johnson wins bid for key UK constituency as Labor eyes





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured the Conservative candidacy of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a constituency that continues to be eyed by the UK Labor Party. His re-selection for the seat came with a majority of 7,000 votes. Johnson first won the constituency in 2015 and is expected to try again in the next election due in January 2025. “I can confirm that Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Tory candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” a spokesman for the ex-Prime Minister said,” the Daily Mail reported. the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association, who said he looked forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for residents and communities in the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement. “His commitment to providing a new Hillingdon Hospital for residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains at the forefront of his work as a local MP,” the association added. Johnson will face the Commons Privileges Committee next week Johnson selected as candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is dispelling speculation he would go after a much safer and less attractive seat for Labour, which is now grooming Camden local councilor Danny Beales to rival Johnson in the upcoming election. While the new selection may be a feat for Johnson, it still doesn’t secure him the immunity from the grilling he’s set to face next week over the Partygate scandal. The former prime minister will appear before officials from the Commons Privileges Committee next Wednesday to convince MPs he did not intentionally mislead the government about which parties stood at No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. Can the candidacy be revoked? An interim document from the privileges committee said evidence gathered as part of the investigation suggests the breach of lockdown rules was “obvious” to Johnson. So far, evidence from at least four occasions has been reviewed to understand whether Johnson intended to mislead deputies. The committee will soon release the findings of its investigation and offer a recommendation on how to proceed. However, the final decision would rest with the House of Commons. In the event of a suspension of more than ten days, the candidacy of Johnson of Uxbridge and South Ruislip could be recalled.

