Supporting the IKN project to accelerate the development of Kalimantan: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on all parties to work together to support the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in East Kalimantan as a gateway to accelerate the development of the ‘island. “I call on all of us to pray and work hard with all our might to develop IKN as a gateway to accelerate development in Kalimantan and pray for God’s blessing to facilitate our movement,” Jokowi said in a joint prayer from the Malay- Banjar. community in Tabalong district, South Kalimantan, on Friday, broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account. The president noted that the IKN project is part of efforts to equalize national development, with emphasis on shifting from Java-centric development to Indonesia-centric development. Jokowi noted that Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands, with a total population of 280 million. Related News: IKN Project Boosts Investments in North Penajam Paser: Official About 56% of the population resides on the island of Java, and 58% of the country’s monetary circulation is also found in Java. “So what other islands can get?” asks the president. To this end, Jokowi explained that the government has continued to develop infrastructure outside the island of Java to increase gross domestic product (GDP) and encourage social justice and prosperity. “To encourage (growth) of GDP outside of Java. This is to materialize what we call social justice for all people in Indonesia,” he remarked. The idea of ​​moving the capital was initiated by Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno, but could only be brought to fruition by Jokowi’s administration. “Perhaps in 10 to 15 years (the development of) our capital Nusantara can be completed,” remarked President Jokowi. Related News: Ministry of Finance prepares PT SMI to support IKN project Related News: Brunei investor plans to invest in renewable energy project at IKN

