Dal Khalsa founder and former pro-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar hailed the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken and done for the country’s Sikh community, saying he admires the community and has done a lot for its people.

In an interview with ANI, Thekedar said, “Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism. He loves our community. He has done a lot – ending blacklists, opening the Kartarpur Corridor and talking about Chhote Sahibzadas (Guru Gobind Singh’s sons). He said the central government under Prime Minister Modi had been working to meet the major demands made by members of the Sikh community.

“The government worked on major demands, and there were only a few demands left to be met. Everything will be fine if they agree to meet these demands,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had met with prominent Sikhs from across the country at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for taking action for the welfare of the Sikh community, and in particular for honoring Chaar Sahibzaade with his decision to declare December 26 every year as Veer Baal Diwas.

Each member of the delegation honored Prime Minister Modi with ‘Siropao’ and ‘Siri Sahib’.

Prime Minister Modi said people in many parts of the country are unaware of Chaar Sahibzaade’s contribution and sacrifice. He recalled that whenever he had the opportunity to speak in schools and in front of children, he always talked about Chaar Sahibzaade.

The decision to observe December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas will go a long way in raising awareness among children in different corners of the country, Prime Minister Modi has said.

He thanked leaders of the Sikh community for visiting him, saying the doors of his home were always open to them. He recalled his relationship with them and the time spent together during his stay in Punjab.

He also hailed the spirit of service of the Sikh community, saying the world needs to be more aware of it. He said his government was fully committed to the welfare of the Sikh community. He talked about several measures taken by the government in this regard.

He discussed the special arrangements that have been made to bring back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan with honor while talking about the steps taken by the government through diplomatic channels to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to Sikh pilgrims.

In February last year, Prime Minister Modi met with members of a Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. They honored and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the delegation saying they are not guests but they are in their own home, adding that India is their home. He spoke of the immense difficulties they face in Afghanistan and the assistance provided by the government to bring them to India safely.

He also spoke about the importance of the CAA and its benefits to the community while assuring them of his government’s continued support in the future as well as addressing all the issues and difficulties they are facing.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the importance of the tradition of honoring Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements have been made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. He also spoke of the immense love he received from Afghans over the years and fondly recalled his visit to Kabul.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was also part of the delegation that met Prime Minister Modi, thanked him for sending aid from India to bring the community back safely, saying that when no one stood at their side, Prime Minister Modi ensured constant support and prompt assistance.

Other members of the delegation also thanked Prime Minister Modi for standing up for them in times of distress. They said they had tears in their eyes when they heard him talking about making special arrangements to bring Guru Granth Sahib’s ‘Swaroop’ from Afghanistan to India with due respect.

They also thanked him for bringing the CAA into effect, which they believe will be of immense help to members of their community.

On Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader and leader of “Punjab Waris De” who made headlines after clashes with police at Ajnala in Amritsar on February 23, Thekedar said he knew “nothing about Khalistan “. He added that Singh would not succeed in his plans.

“Amritpal is not a Khalistani, he knows nothing about it. But he certainly made a lot of money on behalf of Khalistan. I don’t think he will be successful in his plans in the future,” the former pro-Khalistan leader said.

Regarding the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, he said that it does not use a lifetime asset and that it will choose another person as soon as it is determined that the previous person is no longer of no use.

“When he (Amritpal Singh) was in Dubai, he was clean shaven. He is not a (traditional) Sikh. He knows nothing of the history of Sikhs. years to come. Because the ISI does not manage its assets all its life. When they feel that a person is no longer of use, they replace them with others who are online,” said Thekedar .

He added that Pakistan would not allow a separate Khalistan to be created as it is aware that the pro-Khalistanis have their eyes on Lahore next.

“Pakistan knows that if a country of Sikhs emerges, then it will target Lahore. They will come to Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib. They won’t let that happen. It is Pakistan, not India, that is the real enemy of Khalistan,” he said.

The former pro-Khalistan leader has warned the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab government against any slack on pro-Khalistan elements, saying the regime led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was actually helping to revive the Khalistan movement by not taking timely action. .

“This government of Punjab is not able to deal with this (threat of revival of the Khalistan movement). There is not a single person in the administration who deals with it. I feel that by not taking timely action, they are only contributing to the revival of the Khalistan movement,” he said.

Suggesting that the Center consider accepting the demands of Khalistan leaders, he said this would prevent the movement from developing further.

“Their demands for the release of Sikh political prisoners and the removal of Sikhs from Section 25B-2 could be met. It will do no harm to the country if the government were to respond to these demands. If the government accedes to their demands, this movement could be nipped in the bud. Every problem has a political solution. The government may also consider forming a committee made up of former leaders of Khalistan. Through such measures, the government can put an end to the Khalistan movement,” he said.

