Trump’s 2024 campaign links new policies to old grievances





Strengthen penalties for teens who break the law. Order the direct election of school principals. Build 10 new cities on federal land and tent cities for the homeless.

Former President Donald Trump launches a firestorm of policy proposals in the GOP presidential primary. The effort to face unique rivals early in the race could help Trump distract from his growing legal troubles and the failures of high profile candidates he has backed in major mid-term races.

But the main goal, according to some close advisers to Trump, is to offer primary voters a forward-looking vision that emphasizes what he plans to do, a notable change from his 2020 campaign, which was centered on promises made, promises kept and a response to worries conservatives are too focused on the past. Dubbed Agenda47, Trump’s development platform mixes new, revamped and recycled boards, some of which simply didn’t get attention in the last election to give his campaign a fresher look.

An outside adviser who speaks regularly with Trump said the former president’s education agenda is markedly new and different, along with a few other issues that are at a boiling point. The person also pointed out that the first campaign is Trump’s model.

It’s similar to 2016, the adviser said. He’s not really revisiting 2020 [campaign strategy]. I can tell you that.

Trump’s proposed agenda also serves to counter Ron DeSantis’ as yet unannounced but widely expected presidential campaign. As Florida governor with a supermajority in the state legislature, DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s most competitive rival for the GOP presidential nomination, was able to garner attention and win the favor of conservative circles, in part thanks to the advancement of a number of proposals focused on the culture war. , including legislation to restrict teaching about race and gender.

President Trump has a lot of unfinished business, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said. He has a very clear vision of what he wants to do for a second term.

Two outside organizations that have influence on the Trump campaigns’ policy generation are the America First Policy Institute, seen as a recruiting center for staffers in a future Trump administration, and the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank from longtime who has taken a more Trumpian posture lately. years.

A senior Trump adviser said rolling out the diary helped counter the shrunken megaphone at his disposal. In the wake of his ousting from office, his fixation on defeat, and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which led to the suspension of his social media accounts and a decrease in his coverage, including on Fox News, Trump has struggled to generate the kind of attention he has received in his past campaigns, even as the vast majority of polls show him as the GOP presidential frontrunner.

The problem is that his megaphone isn’t as big as it used to be. And that’s an ongoing challenge, the person said, adding that through a combination of emails to supporters and media coverage, they’ve noticed that primary voters have become more familiar with his plans for the election. coming. Its more decidedly having an impact.

Many proposals seek to plant a flag in culture war battles that annoy social conservatives or appeal to education- and crime-focused voters who are appalled by the post-Covid landscape. Trump has called for revised federal standards to discipline minors, punish doctors who provide gender-affirming care, and ban any federal agency from promoting the concept of sex and gender transition at any age or using misinformation and misinformation when describing domestic speech.

While he also pushed to institute universal base tariffs and to phase out all imports of essential goods from China, perhaps the most curious proposals were in his Quantum Leap program, in which Trump says that as president, he would hold a competition to charter up to 10 new towns on federal land, invest in vertical take-off and landing vehicles, and send money to new parents.

I don’t think they’ve done any polling on how this plays out politically, but it looks like a Trump thing, the outside adviser said of his Quantum Leap platform. It’s a good idea. If I was DeSantis, I’d just say, Hey, Florida is the city of freedom, Florida is a great city of freedom.

One of the reasons he lost in 2020 is because he didn’t get people excited about what a second term might look like.

GOP strategist Alex Conant

While some of Trump’s proposals would require just the stroke of a pen, many would need more buy-in and would likely face fierce opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. Other policies, including part of its education platform, have traditionally been the purview of state and local governments.

A big part of Trump’s appeal has always been how he sells his ideas. After all, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had many detailed policy proposals that failed to catch fire. Trump didn’t just talk about immigration, he created a brand of building the wall. Rather than go into detail about how he wanted to reform government, Trump pledged to drain the swamp. And a big part of his success with this forward-looking program may, again, be whether he’s able to make his ideas marketable.

Terry Sullivan, who was Senator Marco Rubios’ 2016 presidential campaign manager, said more than rolling out the policy, he sees the biggest difference between Trump’s current campaign and his past efforts is an increased emphasis on holding of smaller events and the more traditional retail policy in earlier states.

Because is what he is deploying now really a policy? said Sullivan. I mean, there are some crazy random ideas, but that’s kind of what he used to do. You know, I’m going to build a wall and make Mexico pay. It was a political idea. So I don’t know if it’s that different.

As has been the case in previous races, Trump did not stay focused on his plans. During a speech billed as the release of his education platform to more than 2,000 supporters in Davenport, Iowa on Monday, Trump spoke for more than 70 minutes before even getting to his education proposals. These included dismantling the federal Department of Education, pushing for the direct election of principals, and pledging to immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding to any school that pushes critical theory of race, transgender and any other racially, sexually or politically inappropriate character. content about our children.

His personal grievances have not been dismissed either. Trump continued to promote the misconception that the 2020 election was wrongfully decided, and last week called for the release of those jailed in connection with the January 6 attack while insisting that members of the Congress stand trial for treason. Action Conference, Trump pledged to seek retaliation for those who have been wronged and betrayed if he wins in 2024.

Still, Republicans say they see Trump’s deployment benefiting him at a time when his biggest rival is still not really in contention, and only a handful of candidates, most of whom are generating little traction in the polls. , announced campaigns.

One of the reasons he lost in 2020 is that he didn’t get people excited about what a second term might look like, said Alex Conant, communications director for the Rubios 2016 presidential campaign. He probably learned from that experience and is trying to get back to what worked so well for him in 2016, where you had a pretty well-defined schedule for what he needed to do. More tariffs, tax reform, conservative judges, immigration restrictions.

If he’s going to win this time around, Conant added, it has to be about more than reigniting 2020.

A Senate Republican aide said he personally appreciates Trumps Quantum Leap proposals, but said he was unsure how the broader agenda will impact which candidates will run for office, if Trump won the nomination.

I think it’s working, this person said of the program to bolster Trump’s standing with conservatives. Is it useful for our candidates? I don’t know. Is it useful for him? I think so.

One area where the diary proves useful is in easing simmering tensions between Trump and Fox News, where senior executives and hosts have sharply criticized the former president internally and called on the network to distance themselves from him. After the 2020 election, documents released as part of Dominion Voting Systems, a $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox showed.

One of those hosts was Tucker Carlson, the highest-rated anchor on the network’s primetime opinion list. In text messages days before a pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol, Carlson said of Trump, I hate him passionately, adding: We all claim we have a lot to show for this, because admitting what a disaster it was too hard to digest. But come on. There’s really no advantage to Trump.

A day after those revelations went public, Carlson went on his show to congratulate Trump on his policy agenda.

You wouldn’t know it from watching the media, but Donald Trump is running for president, Carlson said. And he says some really interesting things. Not overwhelmed at all. In fact, he came out with a bunch of proposals that were so great we thought we’d bring them to you.

