IHC raises objections to Imran Khan’s petition against arrest warrants – Pakistan

IHC raises objections to Imran Khan’s motion against arrest warrants

The Extra Sessions judge on Thursday denied the PTI chief’s motion to quash the warrants

March 17, 2023 10:48 a.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar’s Office on Friday raised objections to the petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging a lower court ruling that upheld his writs. judgment in the Toshakhana case.

The Registrar said the former Prime Minister did not carry out biometric verification to submit the petition, adding that the High Court may resume a petition when it has issued a verdict on the matter.

A legal team for the former Prime Minister filed the petition with the IHC as the District and Sessions Court summoned him on March 18 to attend the hearing which he skipped four times.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, has asked the High Court to transfer the case from Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court. He also asked the IHC to accept a recognizance and to cancel the arrest warrants issued against his client.

On Thursday, the trial court rejected Mr Khan’s plea to suspend the non-releasable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case. The judge announced the reserved verdict earlier directing relevant authorities to arrest the former prime minister and present him in court on March 18.

Imran Khan’s indictment in the referral sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was originally scheduled for February 28, but was delayed several times earlier as the PTI leader failed to show up . Later, the court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant against the president of the PTI.

“[…] it is concluded that the request is not justified by law as well as by the facts which are hereby dismissed,” read the written verdict issued on Thursday.

The verdict states that the applicant “prayed that, given the commitment he made and the guarantees he offered to the satisfaction of this court, the order of 13.03.2023 could be recalled and suspended the arrest warrant.

“Given the public order situation created by the petitioner, he has lost some of the normal rights granted by procedural and substantive laws and he must in fact go to court due to his disregard for the judicial process.

“Such an eventuality is never appreciated by the court and is considered a willful default.”

The judge said that the powerful and weak segments of society were equal in the eyes of the law and that it was no fun to stretch such a business after inflicting losses on the state treasury.

“Bearing in mind after the issuance of the non-releasable arrest warrant and the act and conduct of the applicant, the warrant cannot be canceled solely on the basis of his recognizance” , did he declare.

