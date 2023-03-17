Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Singapore on March 16, 2023 for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders Retreat. It was Prime Minister Lee’s sixth leadership retreat with President Joko Widodo, and the first to be held in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders reaffirmed the excellent state of relations between Singapore and Indonesia. They agreed that the bilateral relations have been significantly strengthened during President Joko Widodo’s two terms, providing a solid foundation for developing new areas of cooperation that are deep, multifaceted, forward-looking and mutually beneficial for future generations.

The leaders welcomed the ratification of the three agreements within the broader framework, namely: the agreement on the realignment of the border between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR, the fugitive extradition and defense cooperation. Deal. Leaders looked forward to the completion of the next step of obtaining International Civil Aviation Organization approval for the new arrangements under the FIR agreement, so that the two countries can put the three agreements in force on a mutually agreed date. The resolution of these long-standing issues demonstrates the strength and maturity of our bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo affirmed that the bilateral relationship is strong and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of enduring and forward-looking mutual interest. To this end, the leaders witnessed the exchange of six memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, sustainability and human capital development, as well as in traditional areas such as security.

The leaders noted the development of the digital economy in Singapore and Indonesia through cooperative projects like the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam. The leaders hailed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Tech:X program between Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, which enables young tech professionals from both countries to undertake job opportunities in the other’s markets. This will strengthen networks between Singapore and Indonesia’s tech ecosystems and enable tech talent to seize opportunities in the growing digital economy.

Focusing on shared sustainability interests, Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Renewable Energy Cooperation between the Prime Minister’s Office of Singapore and the Indonesian Ministry coordination of maritime affairs and investment. The MoU will establish a framework for business cooperation on the development of renewable energy capacity, transmission infrastructure and cross-border electricity exchanges. The leaders also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Urban Development and Sustainable Housing between the Singapore Ministry of National Development and the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning, to facilitate knowledge sharing and training in sustainable infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo recognized that people remain the most important resource of both countries and witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding to invest in human capital through knowledge sharing, capacity building and training in various sectors. This includes the Memorandum of Understanding on Health Cooperation between the Ministry of Health of Singapore and the Indonesian Ministry of Health, and a Memorandum of Understanding regarding collaboration on knowledge sharing, capacity building and research between the Singapore Center for Liveable Cities, the Ministry of National Development and Indonesia’s Nusantara. National Capital Authority. Leaders also welcomed announcements of new projects under the Human Capital Partnership Agreement between Singapore’s Ministry of Education and Indonesia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Science. technology, and the renewal of interpersonal exchanges in the field of vocational training and between the respective civil services. These areas of collaboration and exchanges will make it possible to increase existing expertise, strengthen interpersonal ties and anchor positive relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The leaders acknowledged the need to continue collaboration in traditional sectors such as security and finance in a more uncertain global environment, whether through the joint Indonesia-Singapore update on defense cooperation. between the two Ministries of Defence, the extension of the bilateral financial agreement (BFA) between the central banks, or the establishment of a cooperation framework for urban search and rescue between the Defense Force Singapore Civil Service and the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency. Together, these elements provide Singapore and Indonesia with opportunities to build confidence in security and economic partnerships.

The leaders agreed that bilateral cooperation should continue to be multifaceted and comprehensive. They welcomed the signing of nine MoUs between Singapore and Indonesian companies on March 15, 2023 in the digital economy sector, including in health and education technologies. These memorandums of understanding will strengthen commercial ties and complement bilateral cooperation in these emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo also discussed Indonesia’s priorities for its ASEAN chairmanship. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and on the roadmap for Timor-Leste’s accession. Prime Minister Lee reiterated Singapore’s full support for Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Prime Minister Lee thanked President Joko Widodo for his contributions to bilateral relations, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to taking relations to new heights.

