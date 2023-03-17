James Boasberg: There’s a new Chief Justice in DC who could help determine Donald Trump’s fate





A new Chief Justice at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, is poised to take over as the position has become one of the most influential in the nation’s capital, playing a key role in deciding issues that could determine whether former President Donald Trump is charged.

Chief Justice Beryl Howell, who has held the post since 2016, has repeatedly asked the Justice Department to seek information about Trump’s actions, from his top advisers and lawyers and even inside the House. White. Shell will be replaced by James Jeb Boasberg, a fellow Barack Obama appointee and former law school roommate of well-known Brett Kavanaugh in Washington.

While presiding over the top-secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in 2020 and 2021, Boasberg encouraged the declassification of information so the public could read the proceedings related to the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump and Russia. .

If the Justice Department were to indict Trump, the case would be randomly assigned to one of the district court judges, meaning the chief could handle the case but could not. Yet the chief justice has an unusual influence on the pace and scope of investigations as the Justice Department tries to enforce its grand jury subpoenas, obtain warrants and access evidence that he gathered while talking with the Chief Justice in sealed proceedings.

That court would be ready, Howell said in a recent interview with CNN when asked about the historic possibility of Trump being indicted. She added that any judge in this court would do her justice.

Howell, who steps down on Friday, could wrap up his term by delivering rulings in sealed cases related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents in Mar- a-Lago. Already, she granted Kash Patel, a former administration official, immunity for testimony he provided to the grand jury inquest. She also delayed a Justice Department request to scorn Trump for his alleged failure to turn over classified documents to subpoena.

The DC Federal Courthouse has assumed its role in major criminal investigations of politicians in the past. A framed Time Magazine is displayed outside the courthouse with Watergate-era Chief Justice John Sirica of the District Courts on the cover. Howell in recent years has nodded to Sirica, which has allowed federal investigators access to files related to then-President Richard Nixon, which hastened his resignation.

Sirica has taken on an unusually public role in one of the most serious criminal investigations ever carried out in Washington. Howell and Boasberg prefer to work behind the scenes.

None of us will be the Times Person of the Year, Boasberg told CNN.

Much of Howells’ work on these cases remains under seal, but details have been released of about 10 cases linked to the Smiths investigation. These include ongoing challenges around a grand jury subpoena from former Vice President Mike Pence and Justice Departments trying to force Trump defense attorney Evan Corcoran to answer potentially incriminating questions about his interactions with Trump over classified files at Mar-a-Lago.

Yet the role of chief justices is garnering attention because cases before the court in recent years have been so politically charged and sometimes publicly criticized by Trump himself.

Social media fan accounts have sprung up about Howell, with one TikTok user getting tens of thousands of views. The posts typically highlight Howell’s no-nonsense banter and lively facial expressions in public speeches.

Howell said she and other judges were shocked to find the clips of her on TikTok.

I’m just doing my job. Were all pretty much a bunch of nerds, she said. For a nerdy lawyer, getting big new business is a dream.

Howell said she was surprised and sometimes uncomfortable being the center of attention in investigations around Trump. Yet she regularly writes searing opinions giving the public and Congress access to grand jury matters.

Following the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, Howell became one of the sharpest voices in the federal government’s response, handling several riot defendant proceedings early on. She also had to deal with a locked-out courthouse during the Covid-19 pandemic as it faced an influx of new criminal cases like never before.

The courthouse was closed Jan. 6, but Howell acknowledged as he watched rioters overwhelm the Capitol building that the DC District Court would handle the bulk of the case. She called senior magistrates who had greatly reduced their workloads and asked if they would be willing to take on more criminal rioter cases.

Were going to be very busy, Howell remembers telling them. Almost all have agreed to take on full criminal records, a testament to the camaraderie of the DC pews.

Later, during a riot by the defendants proceeding which the public could listen to by calling into a phone line, Howell spoke furiously about how she could see armed guards from her bedroom window overlooking the National Mall .

Were still living here in Washington, D.C., with the aftermath of the abuse this defendant allegedly participated in, she told the hearing in 2021.

In known cases during the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the current investigation of Smith, Howell has repeatedly sided with investigators seeking confidential information in their investigations.

In her final weeks as chief, Howell made it clear in her orders that she was trying to go public as much as she could, although there are severe limitations imposed by the higher courts that protect the secrecy of the grand jury in ongoing investigations.

She granted the Justice Department access to the contents of GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s phone as part of the election interference investigation, a decision currently on appeal in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. Howell also ruled against Trump in attempts he made to shield presidential communications with former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, deputy Patrick Philbin and vice-presidential advisers Greg Jacob and Marc Short, getting their testimony.

Yet she denies reporters’ requests for access to grand jury records from the ongoing Trump investigation on Jan. 6.

One of those opinions railed against DC Circuit precedent that severely limits when judges, including her, can allow grand jury papers to be released.

If public interest in a significant and historic event or senior government officials could serve as the sole reason for disclosing grand jury cases in exceptional circumstances, the petitioners’ case here would be incredibly strong, Howell wrote. Unfortunately for the petitioners, this is not the standard for the disclosure of grand jury documents.

Boasberg recently told CNN that he hopes to maintain a Howell-like approach to transparency around sealed proceedings by doing what he can to make the information public under the law, where possible.

In FISA court, Boasberg released redacted orders he wrote, chastising the FBI for relying on court applications containing misleading information, including when investigators sought to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump adviser who was criminally investigated after the 2016 campaign but never charged.

In a partially redacted opinion, Boasberg wrote that the frequency and severity of these errors in a case which, given its sensitive nature, has been subject to an unusually high level of scrutiny both at the DOJ and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation have questioned the reliability of information provided in other FBI applications.

More recently, Boasberg had before him the Justice Department lawsuit seeking to compel GOP megadonor Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent for his alleged efforts to lobby the Trump administration on behalf of the Chinese. Boasberg agreed with Wynn to dismiss the case, and he is now appealing to the US Circuit Court of Appeals in DC.

Like Howell, Boasberg has made no secret of his concerns about appeals court precedent, which he says has limited his approach. He also showed his sense of humor. Wynn’s opinion included multiple references to the lyrics of 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, as a member of the group was accused of having ties to the alleged influence system.

Boasberg was confirmed to the federal bench in 2011, after receiving a nod from President George W. Bush for a position on the DC Superior Court eight years prior. DC Local Court is where the former college basketball player cut his teeth as an assistant U.S. attorney, specializing in homicide prosecutions.

In DC legal circles, he gained a reputation for being friendly with a wide social circle and grew up with several prominent Washingtonians.

Jeb is so outgoing and Beryl is very reserved, said Amy Jeffress, a prominent Washington defense attorney whose husband, Christopher Casey Cooper, is also a DC District Court judge.

Boasberg is currently president of the Edward Bennett Williams Inn of Court, a professional advancement organization for DC attorneys that regularly brings together top prosecutors and defense attorneys.

As a student at Yale Law School, Boasberg lived in a house with current Justice Kavanaugh and six other law students. The group of former roommates still stays close and organizes annual trips together.

Fairness is very important to him, said Jim Brochin, an attorney who lived with Boasberg in the eight-person Yale Law home.

Brochin highlighted Boasberg’s experience as a prosecutor handling murder cases, including some of the toughest cases his office had at the time, as well as his time as a judge heading the court of FISA.

He’s not afraid to tackle tough topics, Brochin said. Nothing bothers him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/16/politics/chief-judge-howell-boasberg/index.html

