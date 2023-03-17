Imran Khan ready to talk to anyone for the good of the country as PM calls again





Imran Khan, Pakistan’s embattled Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, struck a conciliatory tone on Thursday, saying he was ready to ‘talk to anyone’ and ‘make any sacrifice’ to the “elevation, interest and democracy” of the country. as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again called for cooperation to solve Pakistan’s problems, Dawn reported.

The comments from the two leaders came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz presented the PTI leader with an olive branch, stressing that all political groups should come together for talks to resolve the lingering political and economic challenges of the nation.

Imran, who is facing several legal cases, escaped arrest and is currently holed up in his Zaman Park home with thousands of supporters who have been engaged in days of “pitched battles” with police and Rangers.

Imran Khan tweeted: “I will not refrain from any sacrifice in the name of upliftment, interest and democracy of Pakistan. In this regard, I am ready to talk to anyone and do everything in his power.”

In a later tweet, he said, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Pakistan who have joined us in the struggle for true freedom and to our workers all over Pakistan including Lahore.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged political leaders to work together to solve the nation’s problems, while addressing the Senate during a session to commemorate his Golden Jubilee, according to Dawn.

The Prime Minister asserted in his speech that political stability is necessary for economic stability. He said that by taking the reins in a difficult economic environment, the coalition administration had sacrificed its policy for the benefit of the nation.

A staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was imminent, he told the upper house of parliament. He further accused the previous government of deliberately breaking its agreements with the lender.

Prime Minister Shehbaz adds: “The fact is that when we took power, our economy was facing very difficult challenges. We had negotiated and signed the agreement with the IMF but we did not respect it. ‘didn’t abide by the terms and conditions and flouted them, which damaged Pakistan’s image, trust and confidence’.

Although he stressed that all parties must synchronize their goals for a better Pakistan, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the nation faces significant political and economic challenges.

“Let us make Pakistan’s future brighter,” Sharif said, adding that we should work hard rather than conspire, remove obstacles rather than raise them and bring the country together instead of creating division.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a meeting with a team from the Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at PM House. “All political forces will have to sit together to move the country forward,” he noted.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz also lamented that the PTI declined two of its recent invitations to participate in the negotiations. Although politicians frequently engage in speeches, he pointed out that the PTI has a reputation for not doing so.

He expressed remorse over the previous administration’s withdrawal from the IMF deal, noting that it was a state compact whose non-implementation had cost the nation dearly.

He expressed confidence that a service-level agreement with the IMF will soon be concluded.

“The government does not act on its own, but acts on the order of the court,” he remarked of the police action regarding Imran Khan’s arrest warrants.

In the Toshakhana case, he claimed that Imran Khan, who identified himself as an “honest person”, was in fact a liar who even sold a watch which included the image of the Holy Kaaba, Dawn reported .

