Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia





Accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo on a visit to South Kalimantan, Defense Minister Prabowo stressed the priority given to the interests of the people Friday, March 17, 2023 South Kalimantan (Menhan) Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo on a working visit to South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on Friday (3/17). Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor accompanied the president on the flight to Tabalong Regency. President Jokowi’s series of works with Defense Minister Prabowo, including participating in the Istigasah and joint Rabithah Malay-Banjar prayer, and holding meetings with traditional rulers and Tabalong religious leaders at Wisma Guest, Tabalong Bersinar Pendopo Complex. Then, President Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo also visited Tabalong People’s Market, to hand over a number of social aids to traders and inspect, as well as to inaugurate Jalan Nan Serunai, Tabalong Regency and return to the city of Banjarbaru to inaugurate the drinking water of Banjarbakula. Supply System (SPAM), Banjarbaru City. At the popular Tabalong Market, the President had the opportunity to greet and engage with traders and the public and said he was very impressed with his first visit to Tabalong in South Kalimantan. The people of Tabalong are friendly. The city as one of the districts in South Kalimantan is also good. Later, when the IKN is completed, it is hoped that it will be able to develop new economic growth points around the IKN, including in Tabalong, President Jokowi said. Meanwhile, while participating in istighosah and praying together in the courtyard of Pendopo Bersinar Pembataan, Murung Pudak District, Tabalong Regency, Defense Minister Prabowo said it was honor and honor to be able to attend the event attended by members of the community. He admitted that he was very proud to be able to join President Jokowi, who made many achievements during his tenure. Other countries are confused to see it. What was originally two rivals, how come the two characters once the match is over, become one. We are now giving an example to the countries outside, if it is in the interest of the people, the interests of the nation and the state, we will give them priority, Defense Minister Prabowo said during the his speech to the people of Tabalong. (Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defence)

