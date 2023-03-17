New York to Trump: more delay in a civil fraud case





NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) – New York’s attorney general has urged a state judge to dismiss Donald Trump’s bid to delay his civil fraud case against him, and said the former U.S. president could use his run for the White House in 2024 as an excuse for further delay. .

In a court filing late Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James said her office provided Trump and other defendants with an “enormous amount” of documents, including 1.7 million documents and interview transcripts for 56 witnesses.

She said it nullifies their plea for another six months to gather evidence to adequately defend themselves at trial, now scheduled for October 2, and accused them of being slow to conduct their own witness depositions.

“The record that the defendants have and are compiling is more than sufficient to guarantee them due process and prevent the trial from becoming a surprise game,” James said.

“When the calendar shifts to 2024, Donald J. Trump will be in the middle of the presidential campaign,” she added. “Defendants used his campaign as grounds for delay in 2016 and 2020. There is no reason to believe 2024 will be any different.”

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Arthur Engoron, the judge overseeing the case, has scheduled a hearing for March 21 to review the trial schedule.

James sued Trump, three of his adult children, the Trump Organization and others last September, following a three-year investigation.

The $250 million lawsuit concerns an alleged decade-long scheme to manipulate more than 200 asset valuations and Trump’s net worth, in order to obtain better terms from banks and insurers.

Trump, a Republican, called James’ case a partisan witch hunt. James is a Democrat.

The case is separate from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigation into a silent payment to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election over her alleged affair with Trump.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Mark Potter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/new-york-trump-no-more-delay-civil-fraud-case-2023-03-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related