Hungary puts pressure on the EU by delaying Finland and Sweden’s vote on NATO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding military neutrality and quickly signaled their intention to join NATO, a stark sign of the power of Europe’s security fears in the shadow of Moscow’s war.

But nearly a year after the Nordic countries formally applied to join the military alliance, their admission remains up in the air as two of NATO’s 30 members, Turkey and Hungary, have still not approved their application. .

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly raised specific objections to countries, especially Sweden, joining NATO, populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long pointed out his country’s support for the expansion and repeatedly promised that his parliament would soon vote to ratify.

We have already confirmed to Finland and Sweden that Hungary supports” their NATO candidacies, Orban told a meeting of Central European prime ministers last November. The Swedes and Finns have not not lose a single minute of membership because of Hungary, and Hungary will certainly give them the support they need to join.

But a succession of Hungarian government delays and its shifting justifications for them have caused frustration and concern in Sweden, Finland and beyond, and raised questions about what Hungary hopes to achieve with them. .

Daniel Hegedus, analyst and researcher for Central Europe at the German Marshall Fund, a think tank that seeks to promote cooperation between North America and the European Union, said that at the heart of the intransigence of the Hungary on NATO enlargement lies in its desire to exert leverage over the EU, which has frozen billions of funds in Budapest over corruption and rule of law concerns.

Hungary’s hope, Hegedus said, is that by playing with this postponement of the vote, they can push the Swedes and Finns to support a possible release of Hungarian funds in April, or at least make these countries vocally uncritical. .

The EU, which includes 21 NATO nations, has for years accused Orban’s government of suppressing media freedom and LGBTQ rights, overseeing an entrenched culture of official corruption and co-opting EU institutions. State to serve the interests of the ruling Fidesz party.

Orban has also been accused of having an unduly close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and failing to break with him even after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

In a resolution in the European Parliament last year, EU lawmakers said Hungary had become a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy under the nationalist government of Orban, and that its undermining democratic values ​​of the blocs had withdrawn from the community of democracies.

Such persistent condemnation from liberal and conservative European politicians, and the EU’s insistence that Hungary implement a long series of deep reforms in order to gain access to the billions in suspended funds, led the government d’Orban to retaliate by threatening to block parts of EU sanctions against Russia, vetoing an 18 billion euro ($19.1 billion) aid package to Ukraine and delaying the vote on NATO membership, Hegedus said.

The only reason Hungary was sanctioned for corruption and EU funds suspended…was Hungary’s geopolitical positioning, its continued blockade of support for Ukraine and in particular the Hungarian position regarding the Ukrainian aid program, he said. And instead of coming to the conclusion that this geopolitical positioning and blockade policy alienated even their closest allies, they simply go further down this path.

In a further sign that the freezing of EU funds in Budapest played a role in Hungary’s refusal to vote to ratify NATO, the Hungarian parliament sent a delegation of lawmakers to Stockholm and Helsinki at the start of the March to resolve political differences that Orban said had raised doubts among some Hungarian lawmakers. whether to support applications from the Nordic countries.

It is not right for (Sweden and Finland) to ask us to take them on board when they are spreading blatant lies about Hungary, about the rule of law in Hungary, about democracy, about life here,” Orban said in a radio interview last month. Can anyone want to be our ally in a military system as they shamelessly spread lies about Hungary?

While the Hungarian delegation later signaled its support for NATO membership bids, the Hungarian parliament this month postponed a ratification vote twice in two weeks and did not give a date. precise as to the date on which the vote could take place.

Although Orban and his government may hope to win concessions from the EU by delaying the NATO vote, they have probably overplayed their game, as the patience and trust of Hungary’s allies begins to wear thin. said Hegedus.

“I don’t think anyone will trust this Hungarian government ever again,” he said. Hungary has been treated as a NATO and EU ally whose government can ultimately be trusted because it is one of ours. Now I think that perception is gone. Hungary will be treated differently because all partners know that trust is the last thing they can afford vis-à-vis Orban.

Still, he said, the Hungarian parliament should finally vote to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO candidacies in the coming weeks or months, especially if the Turkish government votes to ratify Sweden’s candidacy. Finland as it should.

The Hungarian position is unsustainable if the Turkish position changes, and being the last country to accept the duo’s NATO membership would be very damaging for the Hungarian government, he said.