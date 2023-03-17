Three residents of Tabalong receive bicycles from President Joko Widodo

TANJUNG – Three residents of Tabalong Regency received bicycles as prizes because they could answer questions posed by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, while attending Istigasah and Joint Prayer event at Bersinar Pembataan Hall, Friday (3/17).

The three residents are Fahri, Nisa and Yulia. They received different questions from each other.

Jokowi’s first question was related to memorizing the Five Precepts of Pancasila, which Fajri gently answered.

The next question is in which province is the national capital of the archipelago (IKN) located. Nisa also responded confidently to East Kalimantan.

Then the third question was about the reasons for the transfer from IKN. Yulia replied because there are already an extraordinary number of people in Jakarta. Meanwhile, in Kalimantan, there are still many forests.

This answer is justified. “Ms. Yulia’s answer is correct, the reason for moving the capital is that there are already too many people in Jakarta and for equitable development,” Jokowi said.

After answering the question, all three were immediately rewarded with a bicycle bearing a gift from President Joko Widodo on the spot.

The president chose the three of them to receive the awards because they excitedly raised their hands when asked questions during their istigasah remarks and common prayers. (ibn/why)