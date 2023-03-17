Michael Cohen warns Donald Trump’s new lawyer





Michael Cohen has warned Donald Trump’s new lawyer against making public statements about his client’s cases, or risk finding himself in the same position as “a whole bunch of other lawyers who have gotten themselves into trouble thanks to this dear old Donald”.

The former attorney and longtime Trump confidant – who spent time in federal prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and tax evasion – called Joe Tacopina “a disgrace to the legal profession “, following a series of interviews this week.

Trump is being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over his alleged involvement in silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s attorney at the time , Cohen.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly paid $130,000 by Cohen in 2016 to keep quiet about her alleged involvement with Trump during the presidential campaign. Cohen testified under oath and in writing that he was reimbursed by Trump.

Joe Tacopina on May 5, 2022 in Ferrara, Italy (L) and (R) Michael Cohen arrive at his Park Avenue home after being released from federal prison on July 24, 2020 in New York City. He warned that Tacopina could end up like him in the service of Donald Trump. Getty Images/Alessandro Sabattini/Jeenah Moon

Trump was asked to testify before a grand jury this week in what legal experts have described as the “last stop” before an impeachment in most cases like this. In a statement, Trump described it as a “bogus case” and a “political witch hunt.”

If charges are brought, it would make Trump the first former president to be indicted and could negatively impact his hopes of regaining the presidency in the 2024 race, where he remains the only big name to have declared his candidacy for the presidential elections. Republican primaries. so far.

Tacopina reiterated his client’s sentiments, telling The Associated Press that the case was “just another example of them arming the justice system against [Trump]The former president faces another separate special grand jury investigation in Georgia into allegations of election interference in 2020.

On Monday, Tacopina appeared on Fox News, arguing that Trump had been the “victim of extortion” in reference to the silent demands for money. Reacting to the statement, George Conway, an attorney and estranged husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, said the payment “would always have been … illegal” and therefore “would not constitute a defense.”

On Tuesday, Tacopina was asked by MSNBC’s Ari Melber about Trump saying in April 2018 that he knew nothing about the silent payment to Daniels. The lawyer said it was “not a lie” because telling the truth would be “violating the confidentiality rules”.

“What I’m going to tell you emphatically is what Joe is doing right now is he’s playing a band, and that’s Donald Trump,” Cohen told the news channel. Wednesday. “He’ll say the most ridiculous nonsense you can say because that’s what Donald wants to hear.”

The former lawyer, who has criticized his ex-employer since his incarceration, drew a comparison between right-wing networks “who actually prefer you to say these things” and people like Melber who “reply your statements with facts”. .”

“It doesn’t benefit Donald; it doesn’t benefit Tacopina,” Cohen added. “And if he doesn’t watch himself, he may end up like all of us.”

When asked to comment, Tacopina told Newsweek he “could only laugh” at being “criticized as a lawyer by Cohen, a disbarred felon who was convicted of a liar and served a federal prison sentence”.

“Although I’ve won some of the highest-profile cases in the country, Cohen, before becoming a disbarred felon, never saw the inside of a courtroom,” he added. “His existence was based on going on TV telling everyone how amazing Donald Trump was.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s campaign by email for comment.

Daniels met with prosecutors investigating the payment on Wednesday, his attorney confirmed. He said Daniels had “agreed to make himself available as a witness,” in another sign that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is preparing to file charges.

It emerged as Cohen was giving a second day of testimony to a grand jury hearing the case.

At least five witnesses testified before a grand jury on the issue in January: Trump Company employees Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff; David Pecker and Dylan Howard, two former National Enquirer executives who helped organize the alleged deal; and Keith Davidson, Daniels’ former attorney.

Coming out of Wednesday’s hearing, Cohen stressed that despite his estrangement from Trump, he was not out for revenge, telling AP, “It’s not about him. It’s about holding the blame. , truth to power and everything in between.”

Update 3/16/23, 11:23 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include Tacopina’s comment.

