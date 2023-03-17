In Pakistan, Imran Khan faces a tougher challenge than the World Cup





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan often uses the analogy of cricket to communicate. Referring to police attempts to arrest him for failing to appear in a lower court, which then ordered his arrest, Khanaverred, They (his political opponents) want me out of the game so they can win the election.

While in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, whose assemblies have been dissolved by the ruling Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party, provincial elections have been announced for the summer, national elections are scheduled for fall, after the National Assembly has completed its mandate in August.

Not only are elections on the line, but should Khan win, the question is whether he would be there to regain his seat, from which he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April. By attacking Khan, the ruling coalition hopes that he will suffer the fate of his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, who was banned from holding public office following the Panama Papers affair.

In the current crisis, Khan has held out at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, with crowds of his supporters denying police access. The two-day confrontation left three injured on both sides.

Also read: Imran Khan tells party to keep fighting even if he is killed or imprisoned

This is apparently a high price for Khan’s alleged misdemeanor sale in favor of souvenirs bought at the reduced toshakhanaat rates that Khan received when he was prime minister. However, another non-releasable warrant stems from threatening a female judge and the police at an earlier rally.

Besides the ruling coalition of unlikely partners, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People’s Party, others who hope to use the opportunity to sack Khan are the Pakistani army and, according to Khan, the United States. United (United States).

Obviously, Khan has a more formidable array against him than he ever faced during his cricketing days.

Khan is very likely to cling to straws as he navigates the challenge. He hinted at a foreign conspiracy in the United States looking for a scapegoat for its debacle in Afghanistan. Given that Khan has consistently opposed his presence and activities in the region, he is a plausible scapegoat.

Even if the American denials accepted, the fact that the theory helps Khan tap into the reservoir of anti-American sentiment has indisputable political utility.

As for the Pakistani army, it has lost its usefulness for its selected prime minister candidate. After witnessing an impromptu stopover by Prime Minister Narendra Modis in late 2015 at Sharifs Raiwind farm, the military thought Sharif was getting too close to India.

The army preferred a new incumbent prime minister to help reach India in Kashmir under the eponymous Bajwa doctrine, named after its creator, the Pakistani army chief. In this case, he was deeply disappointed. India has changed the very complexion of the situation in Kashmir with its bold move on Article 370.

Khan also complicated the army’s relationship with the United States. The Pakistani military, threatened with being kicked out of front-line state status after the US debacle in Afghanistan, wanted to fall back into good graces.

The United States replaced Pakistan with India as part of its China-centric pivot to the East. Pakistan also needs to calm down since Islamabad emulated New Delhi in taking an equidistant stance on the war in Ukraine. He also wants to take advantage of US disappointment in India over India’s stand-alone stance on the war.

Pakistan is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on another bailout. Since the United States holds the purse strings, keeping him appeased is a priority.

The results of the 2022 by-elections show that elections cannot be counted on to remove him from power. Other measures must be considered, such as making a mountain out of a molehill in the Toshakhana case or persisting with the case by threatening the female judge, even though Khan has since apologized.

That the police have blinked so far only means that the current crisis is over, but more such crises are looming between now and the election. That such crises can be defused shows Pakistani resilience, but if the military intervenes citing continued political instability or if Khan is robbed of an election victory later, the loser is democracy.

(Ali Ahmed is an independent strategic analyst. Twitter: @aliahd66)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/in-pakistan-imran-khan-faces-a-challenge-fiercer-than-the-world-cup-1200640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related