That’s wrong, a member of the Nobel Committee on PM Modi is considered for the Nobel Prize

Responding to rumors that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a strong Nobel contender this year, Norwegian Nobel committee deputy head Asle Toje said that was completely untrue.

Toje mentioned that a fake tweet was sent and let’s not talk about it or give him more oxygen. I categorically deny having said anything like that.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, he said: “I am not in India as Deputy Head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, I am here as Director of International Peace and Understanding and as ‘friend of India’.

Toje, however, praised India’s prime minister for reminding Russian President Vladimir Putin that “this is not the era of war” during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Toje said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that ‘this is not the era of war’ was an expression of hope. India has given signals that this is not how we should resolve global disputes today. Prime Minister Modi has the majority of the world’s people behind him.”

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said: “The war in Ukraine is a tragedy. It is the war that must be brought to an end. All nations and all countries of good will should try to find a solution and who consider India’s intervention to remind Russia of the awareness of the actual use of nuclear weapons has been very helpful,” he said. -he adds.

Toje said India had given a signal that global disputes should not be resolved through war and that Prime Minister Modi had the support of the majority of the world’s people. He also called on all nations and countries of goodwill to find a solution to the conflict and commended India for making its point in a friendly manner without threatening anyone.

India didn’t speak very loudly and didn’t threaten anyone, they just made their point known in a friendly way. India is one of the major powers in the world, “we need more of that in international politics,” Toje said.

