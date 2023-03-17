Xi Jinping’s re-election is “the aspiration of all Chinese people” – Ho Iat Seng

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s re-election for a third term reflects the “common desire of all Chinese people, including Macau compatriots”, adding that it is “a choice of history, an aspiration of the people, and a great responsibility of the times.

Ho was speaking at the session on transmitting and learning the spirit of the two annual meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held in Beijing at the start. of the month.

He said the election of China’s new leaders showed “the distinctive advantage and vitality of the whole process of people’s democracy.”

In a statement, it was noted that Macau must persist in diversifying its economy and promoting rapid socio-economic recovery. Ho stressed the need to make full use of its own strengths to enrich the content of the World Tourism and Leisure Center and promote the quality of the development of the integrated tourism and leisure industry, with more non-game components and growing sources of international tourists.

Ho Iat Seng also called on the Macao government to “constantly improve people’s well-being” and “create a better living environment for residents” while promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to better integrate with China’s development.

He noted that building “a strong modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation” of China are “the core tasks” of all Chinese people, including Macao compatriots. Ho also recalled that during the closing ceremony of the NPC, Xi Jinping stressed that “promoting the building of a strong country is inseparable from the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao. “.