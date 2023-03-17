Pakistani court rejects former PM Imran Khan’s request to suspend arrest warrants





A district court judge in Pakistan on Thursday rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to suspend the arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case.

On February 28, District and Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Khan, 70, in the Toshakhana case over the concealment of proceeds from the sale of state gifts. . The judge ordered the police in the capital to bring him to justice by March 18.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details. The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Read also: In Pakistan, Imran Khan faces a tougher challenge than the World Cup

Announcing the judgment, Judge Iqbal said on Thursday that the warrants could not be suspended on the basis of an undertaking that Khan would appear on a certain date.

He ordered the police to arrest Khan and present him on March 18 in accordance with the law.

“The law is the same for everyone,” wrote the judge in his judgment after three consecutive hearings.

In a separate case, District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani suspended until March 20 arrest warrants for Khan in the case of threats against a female judge.

Khan, while addressing a public gathering, threatened Judge Zeba Chaudhry, which resulted in a lawsuit against him.

On March 13, senior civilian judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued arrest warrants when Khan failed to appear in court. He had also set March 29 as the new date for the hearing of the case. But Khan challenged the arrest warrants in the same court and got relief when the court adjourned the hearing to March 20, suspended the arrest warrants and asked Khan to appear before it.

Separately, the Lahore High Court has ordered the police to suspend their operation to arrest Khan of Lahore until Friday. The same court suspended the police operation on Wednesday until Thursday morning.

Earlier, during the morning hearing in the Toshakhana case, the judge said he would end Islamabad police’s attempts to arrest Khan if the ousted prime minister comes to court.

He asked the prime minister to surrender unconditionally before seeking any favors from the court.

Khans lawyer also submitted the undertaking as directed by the Islamabad High Court that his client would appear in court on March 18. The judge pointed out that what is the meaning of the engagement if the former prime minister is not present?

“We want Imranto to come to court. Why doesn’t he come? What is the reason? Imran Khan must help the police according to the law, not resist them,” the judge said.

Khawaja Haris, Khan’s lawyer, said he wanted to commit to appearing in court on March 18.

Judge Iqbal remarked that the arrest warrant had become the most expensive warrant in the world and millions of rupees had been spent to execute it. “What happened should not have happened,” the judge said.

The judge said he would stop Islamabad police from arresting Khan if he went to court.

“Legally, Imran should have been brought directly to justice, it would not have been possible to harass him during the court appearance, he said.

He also said there was no need for the police to sit outside Khan’s residence if he had appeared in court and also said that being a poor country, Pakistan could not afford to waste its resources on such matters.

He said that if Khan had appeared in court, the arrest warrants would have been quashed.

Khans’ lawyers have requested that the non-releasable arrest warrants against him be immediately quashed.

The judge issued summonses to the police secretariat and the ECP and summoned them to court and adjourned until noon. When he convened the court again, he heard pleas from both sides’ lawyers and concluded the case and again adjourned until 2:30 p.m. After the third hearing, the judge reserved judgment.

Judge Iqbal had ordered Khan to appear in court on March 7.

Khan managed to dodge arrest and then approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the quashing of the warrants. The IHC suspended warrants on Khan’s undertaking that he would appear on March 13.

However, he failed to appear and the District and Sessions Court reinstated his non-releasable arrest warrant. As police besieged his Lahore residence, Khan again rushed to the IHC with a petition against the arrest orders.

The IHC declined to intervene and asked the attorney to come to the district court and commit to having Khan appear on March 18 when the court had scheduled a hearing in the case.

Khan has faced a slew of cases since being ousted in April last year by a vote of no confidence. He claims to have been confronted with around 80 cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/pakistan-court-junks-ex-pm-imran-khans-plea-to-suspend-arrest-warrants-1200706.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related