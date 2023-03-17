BJP MLC says toll for Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is exorbitant





BJP MLC AH Vishwanath to hold protest against high toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 17, 2023. | Photo credit: MURALI KUMAR K

BJP MLC AHVishwanath staged a token protest in Mysuru on March 17, claiming that the toll set for using the Bangalore-Mysuru highway is exorbitant. The highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. Mr Vishwanath, along with his supporters, sat on a dharna near Manipal Hospital and the Outer Ring Road junction where the highway begins, and launched a rant against the Karnataka government. The NHAI started collecting the toll for the section between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta from March 14, sparking violent protests in Bengaluru. Mr Vishwanath called the alignment and construction of the highway unscientific and said it posed a danger to motorists as more than 90 people had lost their lives even before it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the last week. The protest is an attempt to bring the ordeal suffered by the public to the attention of the government, Mr Vishwanath said. The earlier four lane highway taken when HM Krishna was Chief Minister could have been widened by laying another lane. But instead the government spent nearly 12,000 crores on the highway and was now exacting a heavy toll on the public, Mr Vishwanath said and described it as theft in the light of day. The toll collected for the section from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta is 135 for cars and 205 for same day return. Toll collection for the section from Nidaghatta to Mysuru has not yet started. Questioning the rationale for the toll on the highways, Mr Vishwanath said that a lifetime tax is levied on the purchase of each vehicle while there was an additional tax or levy by the state and the Center on fuel, which he said should be used for road infrastructure. . He called for discussions with stakeholders and completion of service roads before setting a rate and collecting the toll. The MLC said the highway has hampered the movement of farmers who have to detour a few kilometers to reach the other side of their fields and is a testament to the problems created by the infrastructure. There was nothing to be proud of in terms of quality, Mr Vishwanath said and wondered if any experts had been consulted when designing the road.

