The indictment won’t change our minds

Donald Trump could soon go down in history as the first former president to face criminal charges. If that happens, he’s pledged to stay in the 2024 presidential race.

And Republican senators who have already endorsed his third run for the White House appear to be sticking with him regardless.

“He gets charged every time he flies over a state,” joked Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. “They’ve been after him, the media have been after him, ever since he’s been racing and it won’t change anything for me. I mean, we’ve got a lot more problems than that.”

Since Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in November, five Senators Tuberville, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, JD Vance of Ohio, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Eric Schmitt of Missouri have pledged their support for his candidacy.

Aside from Graham, each of them are first-year lawmakers who won their 2022 Senate primaries with the help of the former president’s endorsements.

Insider spoke with four of the five senators on Capitol Hill Thursday about a possible indictment of the former president, a scenario that grows increasingly plausible as a New York grand jury hears evidence of the effort to pay the bill. adult film actress Stormy Daniels in Trump’s first presidential run in 2016 to stop him from going public with an alleged affair.

Trump claimed the payments to his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, were for legal fees and condemned the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation as political payoff and flimsy defenses echoed by some of the senators.

“They’ve been saying that for a long time,” Mullin said, apparently expressing skepticism that an impeachment might be possible. “Look, everything they keep doing after the president is political, it’s always been political.”

Schmitt, for his part, abruptly declined to comment when asked about the possibility of a Trump impeachment.

“I’ll go back to my office, thank you,” he said as he boarded a train in the basement of the Capitol.

Vance, a vocal Trump critic who reversed course midway through his race for an Ohio Senate seat, said he was unaware of an impending indictment, but that he disdained it when told of it.

“No, I don’t think the Stormy Daniels case is going to change my perspective on him,” Vance said.

Insider has reached out to Graham’s office for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigated Trump’s role in the silent payment made during his 2016 campaign. Cohen had previously admitted and served time in prison for facilitating the payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange of his silence on his alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen claimed that Trump authorized the payment and told investigators that Trump then reimbursed him with checks for $35,000 which Cohen said were reimbursements for the hidden money.

Trump, however, denied having an affair with Daniels, claimed the payments to Cohen were legal fees, and called the investigation a “scam.”

Trump’s lawyers are preparing for the DA to charge Trump with falsifying business records in an attempt to prove those payments were hidden campaign expenses, Insider’s Laura Italiano reported.

Trump’s personal check for $35,000, paid to his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, and key evidence in the “hush money” scheme being investigated by Manhattan prosecutors. House Oversight Committee

Star witness Cohen appeared before the Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in the case on Wednesday to offer his final testimony, and Trump was asked to testify but refused signs that an indictment of the former president could be close.

The senators’ comments on Thursday indicate that Trump’s most loyal supporters are unlikely to be fazed by the legal drama surrounding him, as the ex-president tries to fend off his rivals to his front-runner status for the presidential nomination of the GOP. A Quinnipiac University poll on Wednesday found that Trump currently leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a campaign, by more than 10 percentage points.

Trump also recently suggested an indictment could be politically beneficial for him, an idea Tuberville agreed with on Thursday.

“Yeah, it probably could,” he said. “He gets his name there.”

Trump is under investigation in a few other major criminal cases, including Georgia’s Fulton County investigation into his and his allies’ efforts to nullify the state’s 2020 election results.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is also overseeing Justice Department investigations into Trump’s role in challenging the 2020 election results and the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, as well as his potential mishandling of the classified documents recovered from his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

