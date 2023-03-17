Imran Khan’s plea to quash arrest warrant rejected





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. AFP

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday rejected a plea seeking the quashing of the arrest warrant of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

District and additional sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, in his reserved decision earlier today, upheld his previous order in which the police were instructed to arrest the head of the PTI and present him in court by March 18.

The judge noted that the decision is made after considering all aspects of the law.

Imran Khan’s indictment in the remand, which was scheduled for February 28, has been postponed several times before, due to his continued absence from the hearing. Later, the court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant against the president of the PTI.

The ousted prime minister on Tuesday asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash his arrest warrant in the case, when police attempted to arrest him from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. The high court, however, asked the Khan’s lawyer to appeal to the magistrates’ court because the arrest order was “in accordance with the law”.

In his plea filed with the District Court and Sessions earlier today, Khans’ attorney pleaded with the judge to either suspend the ousted prime minister’s non-releasable arrest warrant or convert it to a releasable warrant. .

PTI workers and police clashed for nearly 24 hours as Zaman Park became a virtual battleground, with law enforcement trying to push through the supporters and arrest Khan.

Dozens of people, including police and PTI workers, were injured in the clashes as security forces fired tear gas and party supporters used Molotov cocktails.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC ordered earlier today to halt the police operation for the arrest of the PTI President at Zaman Park until tomorrow (Friday).

Written verdict

[] it is concluded that the request is not justified by law as well as by the facts which are hereby rejected, the written verdict read.

The verdict mentions that the petitioner prayed that, in view of the commitment he made and the sureties he offered to the satisfaction of this court, the order of 13.03.2023 would be kindly recalled and suspend the arrest warrant.

In view of the public order situation created by the petitioner, he has lost some of the normal rights granted by procedural and substantive laws and he must actually go to court due to his disregard for the judicial process.

Such an eventuality is never appreciated by the court and is considered a willful default.

Justice Iqbal pointed out that the law is equal for the powerful and weak segments of society and that it is not a fun business after causing great loss to the public treasury as well as damage to people and property. goods.

Given the evolution of the order for the issuance of a non-releasable arrest warrant and the act and conduct of the applicant, the warrant cannot be canceled solely on the basis of his recognizance, a- he declared.

Today’s audience

At the start of the hearing, the lawyer for the leader of the PTI, Khawaja Harris, read the order of the IHC on the party’s motion against the arrest warrants.

In response, the judge said the trial court did not receive the IHC order through the formal process, but noted that the issue could be resolved in a second and asked where Khan.

“Has Imran Khan appeared in court? asked the judge. To this, Harris asked the judge if it was important for the former prime minister to appear in court in person.

“We want Imran Khan to appear in court. Why is he not appearing before us? What is the reason behind this?” he asked, noting that by law, Khan should help the police, not resist them.

“Imran Khan created a scene by resisting [arrest]“, said the judge, adding that the order of the IHC also mentions that the order of the lower court should not be affected by “unlawful actions”.

The judge also noted that there “would be no problem” if the warrants were releasable, but the warrants issued against Khan were not releasable. “The arguments you presented relate to bail warrants,” the judge told the lawyer.

Harris then asked the judge if he wanted to stay tough and keep Khan’s arrest warrants active. To this, the judge added that the warrants were issued to ensure Khan’s personal presence.

The lawyer then added that Khan himself had said he wanted to appear in court and was not asking for any exemption.

You have two options, Harris said, adding that the first option is to suspend the non-releasable warrant by accepting the recognizance request, and the second is to accept the bond and issue a releasable warrant of arrest.

Lawyers for the PTI, asking for the arrest warrants to be suspended, said Khan wanted to make a commitment to the court to appear in court on March 18.

The judge then said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also receive notice. To this, the lawyer said the court should issue the notice and convene the election commission today.

Judge Iqbal also asked Khan’s lawyer why the situation in Lahore’s Zaman Park was so “bad”. “This mandate has become not only the most expensive in Pakistan but also in the world. The government has spent millions of rupees to follow up on this mandate.”

Khan’s lawyer lamented that everything happening at Zaman Park should not have happened, and to this the judge said Khan should have been brought straight to court.

“It is not possible for Imran Khan to be harassed when he appears in court. We are a poor country and it is not possible to spend millions of rupees on a warrant.”

The judge added that if the head of the PTI surrendered to the authorities, he would tell the police to stand down and asked the lawyer what could be changed in Khan’s warrants.

Harris then argued that Khan was committing and that the court should suspend his warrants. “The warrants were issued according to law, so why [authorities] face resistance? It’s the nation’s money. The best you could have done was to stage a peaceful protest.”

The judge said that in criminal cases, suspects appear in court and once they do, non-releaseable arrest warrants are suspended. “Police cannot sit idle when arrest warrants are issued for March 18.”

The judge then added that he was giving notice to the ECP and adjourned the hearing until 12 noon.

After the hearing resumed, lawyer Tahir Kazim told the court that the investigator in charge of the case was in Lahore and that the lawyer for the electoral commission would appear in court at 2:30 p.m.

Khan’s lawyer urged the court to use its authority and suspend the arrest warrants and if the judge was to reinstate the warrants at 2:30 p.m., then the lawyer needed time to appeal against him.

Harris said the court should make a decision after analyzing all aspects. In response, Judge Iqbal said the court’s decision was valid and in accordance with the law.

The judge said that if Khan had shown up earlier, the situation might have been different as his absence complicated matters. “The court wants to fully cooperate with Imran Khan and wish him no harm, however, there were laws to follow.”

The court said it had to follow IHC’s orders, which said the trial court’s decision to issue the arrest warrants was legally justified.

The PTI chief’s legal adviser then reiterated his call to suspend Khan’s warrants and asked the court to issue bail warrants. He also mentioned that the IHC also asked to review the company.

“Imran Khan will not appear in court once, but several times. Imran Khan will also appear in court on March 18,” Harris said.

The court then said it was “very strange” that Khan was resisting arrest and noted that the violence should not have taken place.

The judge then adjourned the proceedings until the appearance of the ECP’s lawyer.

When the hearing resumed, Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan said police officials were not allowed to meet the former prime minister.

The IGP said “no one” from the PTI leadership spoke to the Islamabad police and instead Molotov cocktails were thrown at them. “Police personnel, who were in Zaman Park to enforce court orders, were tortured.”

He added that the staff did not carry any weapons and asked the court what response would it give to the families of the injured law enforcement officers.

“In the past, it was not uncommon for the police to arrest someone in their home and present them in court. If one person gets exemptions, the others should get them too.”

The judge asked the IG how much damage was done to state property. Khan told the court that 65 police officers were injured and the police water cannon was burned.

ECP lawyer Saad Hassan called the request to suspend Khan’s arrest warrants “ridiculous” and noted that until a suspect appears in court, his warrants cannot be suspended. He then asked the court to keep his warrants intact.

