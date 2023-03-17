Donald Trump’s allies are now mad Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced he’s running for president





Donald Trump has spent months attacking Ron DeSantis with everything he has, which so far has mostly taken the form of silly nicknames that he himself doesn’t always seem to understand. Now, the presidents’ former allies are taking that fight to another level, accusing the Florida governor of running a phantom campaign for the president in violation of state law. Governor DeSantiss’s failure to declare his candidacy is not a simple oversight, the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC said in a Wednesday filing with the Florida Commission on Ethics, demanding an investigation into Trump’s chief rival. This is a coordinated effort specifically designed for him to accept, as unethical gifts, illegal campaign contributions and certain personal benefits that are necessarily intended to influence his official decision to resign from office. under Florida’s resignation to run for law.

Gov. DeSantiss’s clumsy maneuvers left him hopelessly conflicted and left the state house vacant, the complaint continues.

Technically, DeSantis could face impeachment and even disqualification from the ballot if the allegations in the complaint prove true, according to NBC News, which first reported the complaint. But the likelihood of a serious investigation into DeSantis is extremely slim, given that the commission, including Chairman Glenton Gilzean, to whom the complaint was directed, is made up mostly of DeSantis appointees, and NBC News’ Matt Dixon noted. that Florida Republicans would change ethics laws just as fast as holding the governor accountable for running against them.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

It is inappropriate to use state ethics for partisan gain, DeSantiss communications director Taryn Fenske told NBC News, describing the complaint as frivolous and politically motivated.

Legal ramifications are unlikely to come out of the suit and, as The New York Times’ Michael C. Bender pointed out on Wednesday, the suit against DeSantis mirrors one a liberal PAC filed against Trump last year, before officially announces his candidacy for re-election. But Trump has already demonstrated he’s ready to call the proverbial black kettle, and one imagines the ethical complaint could become another line of attack for the former president, who enjoyed a decisive lead in early polls. among GOP voters, despite DeSantis’ rise as a national figure.

That edge may not hold up: Trump has been politically damaged by November’s midterm elections, is an insignificant legal hazard on multiple fronts, and some members of the party leadership have sought a new leader. DeSantis, meanwhile, has made once-purple Florida his personal right-wing stomping ground. But the GOP remains Trump’s party, and DeSantis remains an awkward eccentric who eats pudding with his hands, as The Daily Beast reported on Thursday. Trump and his allies seek not only to highlight this personality factor, i.e. the complete lack of charm of Florida governors. They try, as my colleague Bess Levin has noted, to portray him as an intruder, of sorts, who doesn’t really belong in the MAGA movement and who can’t be trusted. Just because he’s aggressive and ready to fight doesn’t mean he’s MAGA, Bryan Lanza, who worked on the Trumps 2016 campaign, told Politico on Wednesday. The more this is highlighted, the more DeSantis is going to be exposed as another member of the establishment and compared to Jeb Bush.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/03/ron-desantis-ethics-complaint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related