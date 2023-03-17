Explainer: Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia’s Vladimir Putin soon and, according to media reports, hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy weeks after China proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was in communication with both sides and, while it did not confirm Xi’s plan for talks with Putin or Zelenskiy, there is speculation that China could try to bring the rivals to the negotiating table.

Here are some of the issues that China and others are likely to consider when considering the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

WHY WOULD CHINA TRY TO MEDIATE?

China has traditionally adhered to the principle of not interfering in the conflicts of other countries, especially the more distant ones.

But a peace deal reached in Beijing last week between Saudi Arabia and Iran underscores China’s aim to project itself as a responsible great power under Xi’s leadership, analysts say.

“Xi would like to be seen on the world stage as a statesman whose influence is at least equal to that of the American leader,” said Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at City University of Hong Kong.

China is also keen to deflect criticism that, as far as Ukraine is concerned, it has sided with the aggressor, Russia, which calls its invasion in February last year an “operation special military”.

Attempting to broker peace is a low-cost venture that can yield high returns for China, although a quick breakthrough is highly unlikely, analysts say.

WHAT IS CHINA’S PEACE PROPOSAL?

China urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire in its 12-point document on the “political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis”.

While the plan called for the protection of civilians and respect for the sovereignty of all countries, China refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion.

The plan received a mixed reception in Russia and Ukraine, while the United States and NATO were skeptical.

Ukraine, which says it will only consider peace agreements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory, has challenged the plan not to declare that Russia should withdraw behind the borders in place since the end of the month. collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but later said it was open to “parts of the regime”.

Russia said there would need to be a “nuanced study” of the plan but saw no sign of a peaceful resolution so far.

The United States said China publicly presents itself as neutral and seeks peace while mirroring Russia’s “false narrative” about the war, providing non-lethal assistance and considering lethal assistance. China denies this.

NATO said China doesn’t have much credibility as a mediator on Ukraine.

WHAT ROLE CAN CHINA PLAY?

Analysts say it will be difficult for China to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, unlike Saudi Arabia and Iran, which presented an easier diplomatic victory.

“Saudi Arabia and Iran actually want to discuss and improve their relations, while Russia and Ukraine don’t, at least for now,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center. based in Washington.

However, Xi could act as a secondary channel, Yun said, which could start momentum toward talks that so far seem unlikely as both sides harden their stances in the bitter war.

A failed attempt by NATO member Turkey to organize a dialogue in Istanbul in the weeks following the start of the war last year underscored the difficulty.

WHAT LEVERAGE DOES CHINA HAVE?

Some analysts say China is in a better position than Turkey to mediate because it has more leverage over Russia.

China is Russia’s most important ally and has bought Russian oil and provided a market for Russian products shunned by Western countries.

China also has a certain influence on Ukraine, which would not want to torpedo the chances of Chinese support for its reconstruction, said Samuel Ramani, a Russian expert at the University of Oxford.

China expanded trade with Ukraine after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 and did not recognize the annexed territory as Russian, he said.

“Most importantly, Zelenskiy doesn’t want to provoke China to the point of starting to arm Russia,” Ramani said.

CAN CHINA BE AN HONEST BROKER?

China’s close ties to Russia mean its role will be viewed with deep skepticism. Days before Russia invaded Ukraine, China and Russia announced a “limitless” partnership.

While China has called for peace since the start of the war, this has largely mirrored the Russian position that NATO was threatening Russia with eastward expansion while Ukraine’s western allies fanned the flames. of the war by supplying it with tanks and missiles.

Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said China wanted to be seen as doing its part for peace, but was not ready to pressure Putin to stop the war and sacrifice relations with China. Russia.

“Beijing has not thrown its weight behind it or tried to coerce Russia into doing anything,” he said.

