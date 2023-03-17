Imran Khan defies arrest under Pakistan’s ‘jungle law’





Imran Khan speaks during an interview at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023, while showing off tear gas shells fired by riot police during clashes with hundreds of his supporters gathered at his residence to prevent his arrest (Photo: AFP)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have vigorously defended him against police attempts to arrest him. Despite the chaotic scene, the 70-year-old opposition leader said he firmly believes in law and order.

“I believe in the rule of law,” he told AFP at his compound in Lahore on Wednesday (15). After a nearly 24-hour standoff, police finally ended the siege of his residence, prompting jubilant celebrations from Khan’s supporters, who showered the cheering crowds outside with rose petals.

Authorities have sought to apprehend Khan for failing to appear in court over allegations that he failed to disclose gifts he received during his 3.5-year tenure, as well as the income he received. he had generated by selling them.

Staunch supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, waving sticks and throwing stones, clashed with police while displaying green and crimson flags.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block a road near Khan’s residence to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore on March 15, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Khan was removed as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April last year, leading to political drama that has coincided with natural disasters and economic turmoil.

Subsequently, numerous charges were filed against him, which he said were aimed at preventing him from participating in the upcoming elections.

While National Assembly elections are scheduled for October at the latest, Khan is insisting that they take place earlier.

“They want me in jail so I can’t take part in the elections,” he told AFP.

“There were so many cases, they would have just kept me in jail. And the whole idea was to miss the elections. “This kidnapping has nothing to do with the rule of law,” he added.

“It’s the law of the jungle.”

Khan cites personal safety as one of the reasons for refusing to appear in court, although the rationale seems to change with each account.

“I have no problem going to court because none of the cases against me will hold up,” he said.

He claims that no charges against him are legitimate under the current administration.

(With contributions from AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/imran-khan-defies-arrest-under-pakistans-jungle-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related