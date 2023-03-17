Expert: Trump lawyer’s attempt at TV ‘damage control’ may have done the opposite





Former President Donald Trump’s new attorney has struggled to defend his client’s actions ahead of a possible Manhattan indictment over the 2016 silent payment to Stormy Daniels.

Attorney Joe Tacopina, who appeared on several news networks this week, presented Trump’s defense for his role in the $130,000 payment by filing a series of dubious claims.

“When accused persons are public figures, I think sometimes they want to do damage control in the court of public opinion,” former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade told Salon.

But Tacopina’s appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” may have done the opposite.

Melber, during the interview, asked Tacopina about why Trump lied at the time that he did not know about his then attorney Michael Cohen’s payment to Daniels. The lawyer disputed that Trump lied, saying the former president had not lied since the statement was not made under oath.

“A lie to me is something material, under oath, in a proceeding,” Tacopina said.

He then explained why he did not consider Trump’s statement to be a lie.

“Here’s why it’s not a lie,” Tacopina said. “Because it was a Confidential Regulation, so if he admitted it, he would violate the Confidential Regulation. Is it the truth? Of course it’s not the truth. Was he supposed to be telling the truth? He would violate the deal if he told the truth. So by doing this, he was respecting not only his rights, but the rights of Stormy Daniels. I would advise my client to do the same.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Cohen testified that he made the payment during the 2016 campaign and was later reimbursed by Trump. He was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple federal crimes, including payment-related campaign finance violations.

“Lawyers can say things a client can’t say because the client’s words could be used against them at trial,” McQuade said. “A lawyer’s public statements are not evidence in a case against the client, so it’s a low-risk way to publicly defend the client.”

While Trump’s other attorneys handle the actual legal work, Tacopina has been busy doing cable news tours, waging a public relations battle. He recently appeared on CNN criticizing Cohen.

“(Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg once said that I hope he remembers those words, he can’t see a world in which he would base a lawsuit against Donald Trump on the word of a convicted puncher and a felon like Michael Cohen,” Tacopina said. “He’s still a convicted perjurer, someone convicted of lying, and it’s not about revenge, it’s about revenge for him.”

Cohen, in a later appearance on CNN, called Tacopina “crazy” and said he was sent by Trump to “lie” and keep spreading a narrative that appeals to the former president.

“What it’s about is accountability,” Cohen said. “I don’t want to see anyone, including Donald Trump, charged, prosecuted, convicted, incarcerated just because I fundamentally disagree with him. It’s all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Learn more

about the Manhattan DA probe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/03/16/expert-lawyers-attempt-to-do-damage-control-on-tv-may-have-done-the-opposite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related