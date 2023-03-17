China’s “two sessions” and Xi Jinping’s bid for more control

China’s two-session annual meetings that began on March 4 saw major reforms and government appointments, as well as the final formalization of Xi Jinping as President of the People’s Republic of China unanimously for a third term.

What is “two sessions”?

The annual “two-session” event includes the meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). According to a report by the Guardian, these two bodies hold their annual meetings separately during this period, but at the same time. The CPCC is an advisory body, while the 3,000-member NPC is the CCP’s legislative body, with very little oversight over issues. NPC members include corporate executives, celebrities, and famous personalities.

Xi appoints new prime minister in meeting

President Xi Jinping has named Li Qiang, a close confidant, as the country’s next prime minister, nominally in charge of the world’s second-largest economy, which now faces some of its worst prospects in years. He assumes the post even as the authority of the prime minister and the State Council, China’s Cabinet, has been steadily eroded by Xi as he transfers more powers to bodies reporting directly to the ruling Communist Party. .

China’s struggle and its new target

China’s economy grew just 3% last year, and on the opening day of the NPC, the government set a modest growth target of around 5% for 2023, its lowest target since almost three decades.

Xi Jinping’s bid for more control and policies around her in ‘two sessions’

Through two sessions of the National People’s Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to bring the country’s digital sector under the centralized control of the Communist Party of China, reported Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious freedom and human rights. male.

Two new agencies announced

China’s two powerful and dangerous new agencies – the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the National Data Bureau – mean increased CCP control over the economy and the Internet.

In his first speech to China’s puppet parliament, whose role is to ratify what the CPC Central Committee decides, Xi celebrated the Party’s “victory” against Covid, tried to reassure on economic data and warned that China was besieged by the West, whose aim is to contain its growth and eventually overthrow the regime.

These may sound like platitudes but are actually the backdrop to the two most important decisions announced at the event so far. Since the West is attacking us, Xi insisted, we need more control and surveillance, including from the economic and financial sector, and certainly from the internet (Xi’s usual obsession), because any weakness will be immediately exploited. by the enemy, reported Bitter Winter.

The most important development is the liquidation of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which until now has been a very powerful regulatory agency for Chinese banking and finance.

New financial regulator

In its place, a brand new National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) will be created to govern China’s massive financial sector, although securities will not be included and will remain under the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). , reported Bitter Winter.

The new NFRA will come under the direct administration of the Council of State, while the former CBIRC was an independent agency under the Council of State. This is not a minor change, as it means that the financial and banking sectors will be under stricter and more direct control by the CCP.

Another new institution emerging from the two sessions is the National Data Bureau (NDB), which will replace and absorb the Office of the Central Cyber ​​Security Commission (OCCC), under the direct supervision of the CPC Central Committee.

Along with the Digital China 2023 plan, the establishment of the new Bureau is another attempt to achieve the elusive goal of total control of the internet, Bitter Winter reported.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



