Politics
Indonesia issues incentives for new capital project
Indonesia has issued various incentives to attract investment in its new capital project. Incentives range from tax holidays to import tax exemptions as well as permission to hire foreign workers for up to 10 years.
The Indonesian government recently issued Government Regulation 12 of 2023 (GR 9/2023), which provides various tax and non-tax incentives to companies seeking to invest in The new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara.
Incentives granted to investors include corporate tax exemptions, tax exemptions and personal income tax exemptions for investments in priority projects in the new capital, such as ports, airports, renewable energy systems and health services, among others.
The construction of Nusantara is expected to cost $35 billion and the central government is expected to start operations in the new city in 2024. Public funds would only be used for 20% of the project, with the rest coming from foreign investors. The government expects the presidential palace to be completed in time for the country’s Independence Day anniversary on August 17.
President Joko Widodo has assembled a team of political and business heavyweights as part of the New Capitals Steering Committee. These include Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The new capital sits on a site of 632,000 acres, about four times the size of the current capital, Jakarta. The project presents many opportunities for foreign investors in a variety of sectors ranging from infrastructure and manufacturing to healthcare and education.
Income tax reductions and holidays
The government will provide income tax exemptions and reductions for investments in the new Indonesian capital. In addition, the government will issue future implementing regulations on how tax facilities will be regulated.
The government will grant up to 100% corporate tax exemption for 10 to 30 years to domestic taxpayers who invest at least 10 billion rupees ($650,745) in the new capital. The duration of the incentive depends on the sectors in which the investment is directed.
For example, investing in utilities will have the longest tax holiday until 2035. Banks and insurers investing before 2035 can benefit from an income tax holiday of up to 25 years, while those who invest before 2045 can benefit from an income tax exemption of up to 20 years. .
Developers of other critical infrastructure, such as public works, airports, seaports and housing, can also benefit from the incentives, as well as companies that engage in economic development through the construction of hotels, malls, energy infrastructure and software, among many others. others.
Corporate tax reductions will be available for investors who develop financial centers in the new capital, as well as for companies which relocate their headquarters to the new capital. In addition, investors who implement certain research and development activities will benefit from a reduction in their gross income.
In addition, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in certain business activities will also pay a corporate income tax rate of zero percent.
Use of foreign workers
Companies operating in the new capital will be allowed to employ foreign workers for a period of 10 years; this can also be extended. The foreign worker can also obtain a 10-year residence permit, also renewable depending on his employment contract.
The employer is also exempt from paying the Foreign Workers Compensation Fund, which is the amount of US$100 paid monthly to the Ministry of Manpower.
The residence permits of foreign workers who hold managerial positions in companies operating in the new capital will remain valid as long as they retain this position.
Land rights
The government offers investors 95-year land use permits, which can be extended for another 95 years and thus totaling 190 years for land use.
There will be two categories of land in the new Indonesian capital: a) state-owned property which will be managed by the Nusantara Capital City Authority (a special agency to govern and manage the new capital) and b) assets which have granted to the capital authority through the management right (HPL management rights) titles of act.
The capital authority can allocate these HPL lands to companies for the following land rights/titles:
- right to cultivate (Cultivation rights HGU);
- Right to build (Right to build HGB); And
- Right of use (Right to use HP).
THE right to cultivate title (HGU) gives the user the right to work/cultivate the land for a specified period. This type of land title is generally granted for agricultural activities, such as plantations. In the new Indonesian capital, holders of the HGU title will be allowed to cultivate the land for 95 years, which can then be extended for another 95 years, for a total of 190 years.
This is a huge increase from other parts of Indonesia where the HGU title is valid for 35 years and can be extended for another 35 years upon expiration.
THE right to build title (HGB) is granted to Indonesian citizens and foreign companies for the purpose of erecting a building on the land. Holders of the HGB title will be eligible to hold the title for 80 years, which can be extended for another 80 years, for a total of 160 years.
Outside of Nusantara, HGB title holders can only hold the title for 30 years and can be extended for another 20 years. Once this period has expired, the title can be renewed for another 30 years, or 80 years in total.
Finally, right of use title (HP) holders will also be 80 years old and can be extended for another 80 years. This title refers to the right to use or harvest land belonging to the state or to private persons.
Apart from the new capital, the HP title is granted for 25 years and extended for another 20 years, before a final renewal of 25 years, totaling 70 years.
Customs
The government offers exemptions on import duties for the import of goods used for the construction and development of the new Indonesian capital. In addition, there are import duty exemptions for the importation of goods and materials used in the construction and development of industries in the new capital.
