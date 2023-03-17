Fact check: Did Asle Toje endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize? Read to discover | India News

Nobel Peace Prize 2023: When it comes to popular and powerful world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undoubtedly ranks among them. From delivering Covid-19 vaccines to speaking out against the Russian-Ukrainian war, Prime Minister Modi has established himself as a voice recognized by world leaders. Reports have gone viral claiming that the Deputy Head of the Nobel Committee, Asle Toje, has endorsed Prime Minister Modi as a major candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. It can be recalled that Toje is currently visiting India and during his interviews with various media, he praised the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons was very helpful. India did not speak loudly, did not threaten anyone, it just makes his position known in a friendly way. We need more of that in international politics,” says Toje.

Speaking to a newspaper, Toje said India was going to be the next superpower of the century. “India is one of the hopes of mankind. India is a country of ancient history with very deep philosophical ideas and peaceful religions. I am very happy to see that this has seeped into the Indian government. I am very happy to see that India is ready to shoulder its global responsibility and be a force for peace, equity and justice. India’s power is growing. India is taken more seriously now than in the past. I’m happy to see that Prime Minister Modi is using his power to give back to humanity…. China and India are going to be the next superpowers,” Toje said while praising the spiritual side of India.

He also said that it is no small thing that Prime Minister Modi is taking time to help the world restore peace. Toje noted that Prime Minister Modi intervened on a positive note in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis warning Russia against the use of nuclear weapons.

However, when asked about PM Modi as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, Toje said every leader in the world should aspire to the peace prize. “Any leader should try to do more for world peace to deserve this award. But, work comes first and the world comes second,” Toje said.

Clarifying a viral tweet claiming Prime Minister Modi was a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Toje told ANI that the tweet was fake. “I’m the Deputy Head of the Nobel Committee. A fake news tweet has been sent. We should treat it like all fake news. It’s fake. Let’s not talk about it. Let’s not give it energy or oxygen. I deny adamantly that I said anything resembling what was in that tweet.”

Asle Toje is a renowned Norwegian scholar visiting India. I was puzzled that he said that Mr. Modi was the most serious candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Dr. Toje categorically denied saying that. While his “statement” was pumped up by GodiMedia, his denial is ignored. pic.twitter.com/J9o56eM0uU

Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 16, 2023

This year, the Nobel Prize announcements will take place on October 29. All announcements will be broadcast live on nobelprize.org. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 6.

The 2023 Nobel Prize announcement dates have been revealed. This year #Nobel prize the announcements will take place from October 2 to 9 and will be broadcast live on https://t.co/3VsHzjF7LK. Learn more: https://t.co/qHw1d4M47D pic.twitter.com/OeEWWcqHRU

The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) March 10, 2023

Thus, it is clear that while Toje praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, he did not say a word about Prime Minister Modi as a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. So the reports were wrong.