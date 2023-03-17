Pakistani court suspends police action against Imran Khan until Friday | Imran Khan News





The Lahore High Court order defuses a flare-up of violence that has seen supporters of the ex-prime minister clash with security forces.

A Pakistani high court has ordered police to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday, defusing a flare-up of violence that has seen supporters of the former prime minister fight pitched battles with security forces.

Khans aide Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Lahore High Court had extended the order to halt the police operation by one day. State Information Minister Amir Mir upheld the court order.

The court also ordered the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party not to hold its planned campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday, when the final match of the Pakistani Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket tournament will be played in the city.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Khan supporters, armed with batons and slingshots, barricaded his home to prevent security forces from arresting him for failing to appear in court in a case in which he is accused of illegally selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister. Khan denies the charges.

The court-ordered arrest attempt, which began on Tuesday, sparked clashes between his supporters and security forces in his Lahore neighborhood, sparking fears over the political stability of nuclear-armed Pakistan. that it is facing an economic crisis.

The violence, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water cannon truck and dozens of cars and motorbikes and threw petrol bombs at security forces firing tear gas and bullets in rubber, subsided after the High Court halted the police operation on Wednesday.

The situation in the Lahores Zaman Park area was calm on Thursday, with television footage showing large numbers of PTI workers gathered outside Khans’ residence, some carrying batons.

The road leading to Khan’s residence was blocked by large shipping containers as PTI workers guarded its entrance. Internet and mobile phone connectivity, which had been affected for two days, has been restored.

A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against former international cricketer Khan for defying orders to appear in court for illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. Khan denies the charges. .

The Election Commission of Pakistan had found Khan guilty and barred him from holding public office while serving in parliament.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was impeached in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been calling for snap elections and organizing protest rallies across the country, and was shot and wounded during one of these rallies.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected Khan’s demands, saying the elections would take place as scheduled later this year.

In January, the Khans party decided to dissolve the legislatures of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces it controlled in order to put more pressure on the government to announce national elections. Pakistan historically holds provincial and national elections together.

Earlier this month, the election commission announced April 30 as the polling date in Punjab, while the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwas said he had suggested May 28 as the election day in his province.

