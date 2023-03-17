Politics
Is China becoming a peacemaker or is it just as aggressive as before?
The international media are aware reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Russia soon and hold a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he pushes China vaguely worded peace plan to end war in Ukraine.
Beijing portraying itself as a force for world peace is an image that clashes with the assertive and abrasive foreign policy that Xi has adopted.
China’s air and naval forces have stepped up provocative actions in the contested waters of the East and South China Seas, deployed economic coercion against countries like Australia, Lithuania and South Korea, and its wolf warrior diplomats made headlines by insulting foreign leaders, storming out of meetings and issuing inflammatory press releases and social media posts.
After China’s emergence from its long COVID lockdown and recent years Communist Party leadership changesChinese foreign policy seems to have entered a new phase.
Many expect it to follow one of two possible main paths.
The first would see China moderating its approach to the world so that it can focus on domestic economic issues. China knows its worst economic growth rates since the 1970s, plagued by difficulties in its real estate, banking and high-tech sectors. It makes no sense to fight all over the world.
The second path sees an emboldened Xi doubling down on China’s assertiveness and taking advantage of an America distracted by Ukraine and struggling with domestic political unity.
So which path will he take? The evidence so far is decidedly mixed.
Read more: Western leaders are divided on the future of relations with China
Path 1: China moderates its international approach
For those looking for moderation, there is plenty to see. The appointment of Qin Gang as Foreign Minister is seen as a sign of a less assertive approach.
The former ambassador to the United States is seen as a pragmatic figure with a long career in ministry. Although he is very close to Xi, he has published and talked about the need for the United States and China to get along.
And the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian demotedone of China’s most prominent wolf warriors, is interpreted as demonstrating Beijing’s desire to return to a more cautious diplomatic approach.
Similarly, Beijing has sought to improve relations with some of the countries it has struggled with, including a thaw in relations with australia which had been at its lowest level.
While China has long sought to influence international affairs as a investor, trader and supporter of developmenthe has more recently presented himself as a world leader capable of promoting world peace.
THE the recently negotiated deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a striking example. And of course, he presents himself as a peacemaker in Ukraine, even if his proposal has obvious pro-Russian elements and is perceived by some also dishonest.
Path 2: China maintains an assertive position
Those who remain convinced that China is a disruptive force in the world also have plenty of evidence.
Despite his reputation, the Foreign Secretary’s first contacts with the press made it clear that while the reckless language of the wolf warriors was gone, he maintains an unwavering determination to advance China’s interests in the face of those who seek to contain its influence.
At its heart, the main tenets of Chinese foreign policy remain as they have been for some time. China wants to reshape the world to better suit its interests. This means reducing the influence of the United States and its allies in Asia and offsetting the power and influence of the United States globally. And it wants to use the instruments of trade, investment and aid to improve its position in the world.
There is an added layer of complexity to this position, however, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s increasingly hostile approach to China. This takes China through some pretty tough ground by forcing it to overlap interests and values that pull it in very different directions.
It seems increasingly clear that Putin did not inform Xi of the full extent of his war plans before the invasion. It is also clear that China could do without the problems that the war has created.
However, as the war drags on, Beijing has chosen to look into its relationship with Russia, but only so far.
The two authoritarian powers share a desire to weaken the West’s global influence. Xi seems to have judged that, on the whole, supporting Russia would advance that end.
But China does not want to pay too high an economic price either, it has scrupulously remained on the right side of the penalty line because of its need for growth and its broader reform ambitions.
Xi has long thought that Washington would do what it could to limit China’s ability to realize its potential. US President Joe Biden has maintained much of the Trump administrations’ tough stances on China, and in some cases, like the CHIP lawwent even further.
This prompts Beijing to react accordingly. He even sees the efforts of Biden will lay down basic guardrails treat the bilateral relationship as insincere.
Read more: A more hawkish Chinese policy? 5 Takeaways from the House Committee’s Inaugural Hearing on Confrontation with Beijing
Which way does Beijing choose?
As 2023 unfolds, we are likely to see a China that is both more moderate and more hawkish than before.
It is a rising power facing a complex international environment that it seeks to change. And he learned from the missteps he made. At the same time, China always wants to do business with the world and establish partnerships. This will inevitably create friends and foes.
If Xi’s peace bet in Ukraine goes ahead, don’t expect a resolution to the conflict. This is not China’s objective. He wants to reduce the international consequences of the war and improve his world position, while weakening Western influence.
And that long-term goal isn’t going away any time soon.
Read more: China looms large as President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida sit down to discuss defense change and regional tensions
