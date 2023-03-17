Modi ‘greatest candidate’ for peace prize? A member of the Nobel committee says false | Latest India News





Deputy head of Norway’s Nobel committee Asle Toje on Thursday dismissed media reports claiming he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the top contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Toje’s clarification came after some TV stations and a now-viral tweet claimed that Toje during that visit to India named Prime Minister Modi as the top contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Prime Minister Narendra Modi The viral tweet, dismissed by Toje as fake news, has received over 1.5 million impressions at the time of this writing. Speaking to ANI news agency, Toje said he was not in India as deputy head of the esteemed committee, but as director of International Peace and Understanding and as friend of India Center Foundation (ICF). He pointed out that a “fake news tweet has been sent, we should treat it as fake news”. “I am not in India as Deputy Head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, I am here as Director of International Peace and Understanding and as a friend of the India Center Foundation,” he said. declared. India Center Foundation (ICF) is a non-profit organization based in Delhi. And I am here in India to talk about your policy and your development. That said, I’m the deputy head of the Nobel committee. A fake news tweet has been sent and we should treat it as fake news. It’s a fake. Don’t talk about it and don’t give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny saying anything resembling what was in that tweet.” Toje, however, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reminding Russian President Vladimir Putin that “this is not the era of war”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that ‘this is not the age of war’ was an expression of hope. India gave signals that this is not how we should resolve the global disputes today. Prime Minister Modi has the majority of the world’s population behind him,” ANI quoted him as saying. ICF President Vibhav K. Upadhyay said Indian news channels misquoted Toje, reported The footprint. Upadhyay hoped he was chosen by TV stations by mistake or extra enthusiasm, adding that it was criminal if it was done on purpose.

