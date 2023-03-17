Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat

Boris Johnson in 2019 giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Stephane Rousseau

Boris Johnson was re-elected as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

This follows speculation that the former prime minister may seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election.

I can confirm that Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a spokesman said.

While Mr Johnson holds a majority of 7,000 votes, his seat is seen as a target for Labor in the upcoming election.

Mr Johnson’s allies have consistently rejected any suggestion that he would seek a new or safer seat, despite continued speculation.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than a million speaking fees.

He has also made a number of public interventions since coming out of Downing Street, earlier this month criticizing the deal EU Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement, the Conservative Association of Uxbridge and South Ruislip said: This evening the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Selection Committee adopted Boris Johnson as their parliamentary candidate.

We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to serve the residents and communities of the riding, where he has strong connections and involvement.

His commitment to providing a new Hillingdon Hospital for residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains at the forefront of his work as a local MP.