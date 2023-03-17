China reorganizes science and technology ministry for self-sufficiency

China has announced a plan to reorganize its science and technology ministry in the face of US-led efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies, especially those with potential military applications.

Faced with the serious situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and repression, it is necessary to accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological autonomy and self-improvement, said the State Council, China’s Cabinet, in a reform plan submitted to the National People’s Congress last week according to Reuters.

The announcement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on March 6 that Western countries led by the United States had implemented a complete containment, encirclement and repression against us. , which poses unprecedented and serious challenges to the development of our country.

The United States and Lithuania held talks on March 7 to discuss tackling China’s influence.

Xi has long urged his nation strengthen their autonomy in science and technology and pursue a role as a global technological power. In October 2020, China set itself the goal of being technologically self-sufficient within 15 years.

According to the latest reform plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will be “lightened” and no longer involved in the review and management of specific scientific research projects. Management responsibilities such as the organization and formulation of plans and policies for the development and industrialization of high technology will be entrusted to other ministries and commissions.

The Ministry will have more say in the use of public science funds to have more control in areas such as optimizing innovation chain management and strengthening macro management responsibilities.

The ministry will also set up a new Central Commission for Science and Technology led by the Communist Party of China, underscoring the party’s leadership in the sector. The committee will report to Xi, while its administrative responsibilities will be assumed by the reorganized Ministry of Science and Technology.

According a report from an Australian think tank, According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Chinese researchers are ahead of their American counterparts in 37 out of 44 technologies studied, including robotics, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and quantum technology.

quest for autonomy

Jacob Feldgoise, data research analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies, told VOA Mandarin in an email that the restructuring of science and technology departments is part of the pursuit of Beijing’s technological autonomy.

The Chinese government hopes that by funding basic scientific research on chokepoint technologies, it can spur Chinese scientists to make discoveries that will make foreign chokepoints obsolete, he said.

Chinese documents define chokepoint technologies as those made by only a handful of companies in North America, Europe or Japan, according to The register.

Under current plans, Beijing will have invested $150 billion in its semiconductor industry from 2014 to 2030 with mixed results.

Large government-backed companies, from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, struggled to develop chips after they were blacklisted by the United States. Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, once China’s best hope for making memory chips for smartphones and computers, is also under sanctions and struggling to expand capacity despite government cash injections.

The United States thwarts China

The Biden administration has undermined China’s ambitions with sanctions and by imposing controls such as those announced in October that bar US companies from sending equipment and software used to design and manufacture advanced chips to China.

According to a Wall Street Journal report starting March 3, the Biden administration is formulating new regulations that prohibit U.S. investment in certain industries in China to maintain the U.S. vanguard. The report did not identify specific technology areas.

US allies have joined the effort to contain the emergence of an autonomous China. For example, the Dutch government said on March 8 that it curb chip exports in China and planned to impose new restrictions on the export of advanced technology needed to cut circuits on advanced chips.

Paul Triolo, senior vice president for China and technology policy at the Albright Stone Group, told VOA Mandarin via email on March 10, for semiconductors, for example, with dozens of dot technologies bottleneck, it will be very difficult for Chinese companies, even with government support, to master all the technologies needed to manufacture advanced semiconductors. The success of Chinese companies will depend on how well they can maintain some access to foreign sources of technology, how quickly they can recruit and hire skilled engineers, and how quickly they can innovate and master technologies. reviews.

Bill Drexel, a fellow with the Center for a New American Security’s Technology and National Security Program, told VOA Mandarin via email March 10 that while U.S. export restrictions create stronger business incentives for companies Overall, I think the measures used by the United States will make China’s self-reliance very difficult over the next few years, not to mention any decisive advantage.

I think it will be effective for the next few years, Drexel said, but only in areas with real bottlenecks where the United States has an advantage. There are also a number of sensitive technology sectors where China has a lead, including some bottlenecks of its own, such as rare earth metals. So, I think it’s still too early to tell how the strategy is playing out, especially depending on whether and how China responds in kind. Good must see.

