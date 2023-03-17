Odd! This is the reason the USA left Jokowi’s favorite project

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) explained the main reasons why a United States (US) petrochemical company, namely Air Products and Chemicals Inc. which started from downstream coal projects in Indonesia .

The proud project of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which is included in the National Strategic Project (NSP) is actually needed to replace the role Liquefied petroleum gas (GPL) which, until now, is still mainly imported.

As known, Air Products has built a consortium with two Indonesian state-owned companies, namely PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and also PT Pertamina (Persero).

Acting Director General of Minerals and Coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Idris Sihite, explained that the reason Air Products left the consortium for downstream coal to Dimethyl Ether (DME) in Indonesia was that the company would focus on the development of blue hydrogen. .

“Yesterday they (Air Products) asked to resign because of nothing, they prefer, literally yes, in another sense, blue hydrogen,” Idris said during a meeting at the Ministry of Health building. Energy and Mineral Resources, Thursday (16/2/2023).

Additionally, Idris explained that Air Products chose to focus on the development of blue hydrogen through its statement. Idris said the United States government has given companies more incentive to process blue hydrogen. “Because the government gives them greater incentives,” he added.

As is well known, Air Products chose to exit two of RI’s coal gasification projects. The two projects are the DME project with PTBA and Pertamina, as well as the coal to ethanol gasification project with Bakrie Group companies, namely PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) and PT Arutmin Indonesia.

In addition, PTBA as one of the partners has prepared a special economic zone covering an area of ​​585 hectares and coal reserves for 20 years with the use of 6 million tons of coal per year.

Previously, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan responded to Air Products’ downstream coal project.

Luhut said the government is currently holding important discussions regarding the continuation of Indonesia’s downstream coal program. “I think there are still technical (discussions) to be completed. We will see later (regarding the replacement),” Luhut said when meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/14/2023).

For his part, the chairman of the Indonesian Mines and Energy Forum (IMEF), Singgih Widagdo, admitted that he was quite surprised by the decision of Air Products to leave the coal downstream cooperation project. Knowing that the president himself received a visit from the president and CEO of Air Products some time ago.

“Obviously this affects the map set by the government for the replacement of LPG in the future. This has been included by the minister as a national green energy,” Singgih said at the CNBC Indonesia Closing event. Bell, quoted Thursday (2023/3/16).

Therefore, Singgih believes that if Air Products withdraws, the government must prepare the next steps. How to ensure that the DME project which should be a substitute for LPG gas can work again.

According to Singgih, the downstream coal project basically requires a large investment. Therefore, the government is quite right that this project should be awarded to large companies holding Coal Mining Concession Work Agreements (PKP2B) (PKP2B) that have changed to Special Mining Permits (IUPK).

“Initially, the government stipulated that a 0% royalty was fixed for the volume of DME, then a special price. But is this sufficient, that is what is interesting because with the existing conditions, in particular if the cost of DME matches imported LPG, that’s interesting, in my opinion, we’re not just looking at how the royalty or coal price aspects, we see this as a new project for the chemical industry, so tax and non-tax should be placed there,” he said.

