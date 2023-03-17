The draft election manifesto of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party marks a return to more orthodox free-market economic policies, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Turkey is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 and opinion polls show Erdogan will face his biggest electoral challenge yet in his two decades in power.

Erdogan’s popularity has mainly suffered from the erosion of living standards caused by the depreciation of the Turkish lira at a time when Ankara has begun to pursue a controversial economic model based on low interest rates. In 2021, Turkey embarked on a cycle of lower rates in the face of soaring inflation, defying traditional monetary policy and bucking a global trend of rising borrowing costs. Turkey’s central bank cut its benchmark rate by 500 basis points in 2021 and then again in 2022, after Erdogan’s calls for a rate cut.

Combined with the spike in energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, this led inflation in Turkey to soar to over 85% last year.

Turkey’s fiscal difficulties were also exacerbated when a huge earthquake struck its southern regions on February 6, killing thousands and leaving millions homeless and causing billions of dollars in damage.

According to the sources familiar with the project, the AK’s manifesto for the upcoming elections will make no reference to Ankara’s more recent economic policies but will instead revert to its party’s earlier, more orthodox approach.

The sources, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak on the matter, also said Erdogan wanted to hand a leading role in running the economy to the former deputy prime minister. Minister and Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek, highly regarded in international circles.

Since August, the currency has remained largely stable thanks to the authorities’ stranglehold on the foreign exchange market.

The approach to the economy is very similar to that of the AK party’s 2002 election manifesto. In other words, the AK party is returning to its origins, a government official said of the project, adding that the works on this one had reached the final stage.

He said his priorities included free market economy rules and practices parallel to those applied in the global economy, with no sign of any kind of non-market practices.

The AK party declined to comment on the matter.

Simsek was unavailable for comment.

A return to orthodox economic policy would be welcomed by investors, said Blaise Antin, head of emerging markets sovereign research at Los Angeles-based asset manager TCW.

But foreign investors are likely to treat this news with extreme caution, he added, given the many past fake heads of Turkish authorities and President Erdogan’s very public skepticism of conventional monetary policy and market-oriented economic policies in general.

A senior AKP official said the manifesto made no reference to the new economic model but emphasized principles previously advocated by the AKP, such as fighting inflation, accountability in the public sector and transparency in bidding.

He said Erdogan’s final approval of the manifesto would be required and so far he had not expressed any dissenting views.

If he accepts, it will eventually lead to sweeping changes both in the cabinet and in the management of the economy, he said.

Among Erdogan’s goals was the appointment of Simsek.

All of Turkey knows Simsek’s approach and success. If he takes office, a drastic change is inevitable in economic policies, with bureaucracy and cabinet members expected to work in harmony with him, the AKP official said.

Another source with knowledge of the matter said that in addition to the AKP, three parties from the main opposition alliance wanted to work with Simsek.

In 2012, when Simsek was actively involved in managing the economy, the foreign share of the lira-denominated bond market peaked at around 25%. It stood at 0.8% at the end of January, according to Treasury data. Simsek served as Deputy Prime Minister until 2018.

Four senior opposition alliance sources previously told Reuters that the alliance planned to make former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan a vice president responsible for the economy if they win the U.S. ‘presidential election.

Babacan, like Simsek, is well regarded by foreign investors.

The devastating earthquakes that killed more than 48,000 people in Turkey have further compounded the fiscal challenge the government faces in winning over voters in May’s elections.

Following the earthquakes, the budget deficit soared to 171 billion lira ($9 billion) in February, while the trade deficit jumped nearly 53% to $12.2 billion in the same month.

