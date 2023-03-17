Mandya rally success sets ‘direction’ for BJP Karnataka, PM Modi needs focus and may turn down Hindutva heat





Discouraged by the massive crowds that showed up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s March 12 rally in Mandyaseen as the stronghold of the JD(S), the BJP will emphasize Modi’s popularity for its Karnataka campaign.

Senior party leaders in Delhi have said that the state unit may be asked to slow down the pace of Hindutva and refrain from making controversial remarks as these are not considered to bring much value. dividends. A BJP leader said: The Congress and the BJP rely on a similar voting base in Karnataka. Thus, only a strong and popular leader can be a deciding factor. Arun Singh, party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, told the Indian Express that Mandya’s meeting was no small feat. The BJP organization there is not that strong. But the crowd that came to greet the Prime Minister was excited. If you also look at the massive crowds in Belagavi and Shivamogga, it looks like there will be a wave in favor of the BJP, he said. Sources said that among the statements coming out of the bickering state unit, those which the national leadership heavily criticized to include that of party general secretary CT Ravi regarding a ticket for BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister and BS Yediyurappa party veteran. Ravi hints that a ticket for ambitious Vijayendra is far from a given as the BJP high command goes all out to woo Yediyurappa, whose popularity among the Lingayats makes him a formidable asset . Ravi shouldn’t have said that in public, a visibly angry executive said. Several BJP leaders in the state have lifted the ears of the central leadership with their statements, including the state chairman, Nalin Kateel, who called Tipu Sultan’s upcoming contest against VD Savarkar. He also asked party workers to focus on stopping love jihad rather than minor issues like roads and sewers. Recently, he said that Rahul Gandhi didn’t get married because he couldn’t have children. Senior executives said Kateel, among others, would be questioned and told to be careful what they say. As of Friday, several senior leaders such as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Karnataka Elections Officer for the party, will be in the state. Besides Pradhan, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Tamil Nadu Head of State K Annamalai are in charge of Karnataka’s elections. Modi will then arrive for a rally in Davangere on March 25, around the time election dates for the state are expected to be announced. The success of Mandya’s rally has also boosted BJP hopes of making inroads in the former Mysuru region, a Vokkaliga-dominated region that has about 80 seats out of the 224 assembly members. The JD(S) is the main party here, and the BJP believes it has managed to make deep inroads into some pockets. Apart from the Lingayat vote, the BJP is trying to win a crucial part of the non-dominant backcaste and Dalit votes, known as AHINDA, which former CM Siddaramaiah previously mobilized behind the Congress. Both Kateel and Ravi are seen as close to National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santhosh, a known rival of Yediyurappa, and their statements could also negatively affect parties holding votes in Lingayat. Of Karnataka’s 6 crore population, Lingayats make up about 17%, Vokkaligas 15%, Muslims 9%, and Kurubas (Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba) about 8%. The backward class bloc of various sub-castes minus the Kurubas accounts for about 25%. The SCs are around 15% and the STs around 3%.

