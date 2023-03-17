Boris Johnson has been selected again to stand in Uxbridge at the next general election after suggestions of a safer seat | Political news

Boris Johnson has been selected again to stand as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip for the next general election.

The former Prime Minister and current MP will contest the North West London seat again, which he first won in 2015, in the next election due to be held no later than January 2025.

It had been suggested he would move to a safer constituency like his old one in Henley, Oxfordshire, where he served from 2001 to 2008 before becoming mayor of London.

But his spokesman told Sky News: ‘Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee was readopted Boris Johnson as a parliamentary candidate.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver to the residents and communities of the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

“His commitment to delivering a new Hillingdon Hospital for the residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains at the forefront of his work as a local MP.”

Labor has made the constituency one of its top targets in the upcoming election, with Danny Beales, a local councilor in Camden, north London, chosen to take on Mr Johnson.

In the last general election, Mr Johnson retained the seat with a majority of 7,210 and an increased vote share of 52.6% after losing popularity in the 2017 election.

Mr Johnson’s future as an MP is by no means secure as he faces a Commons Privileges Committee investigation into if he misled Parliament on his party door denials.

If he is found to have misled Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days, which could trigger a recall petition.

If 10% of voters in his constituency of Uxbridge sign a petition, he could lose his job as an MP as a by-election is set to take place – although he may stand there.

The former Prime Minister will appear before the Privileges Committee to give evidence next Wednesday just over a fortnight after a preliminary report said he may have repeatedly misled the Commons.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied that COVID lockdown rules were broken at Number 10 when asked in the Commons, but the report says the evidence ‘strongly suggests breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr . Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.”

He claimed the interim report showed he was “exonerated” and that it “is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament”.

The current backbench MP had requested the evidence before appearing before the committee to provide his own oral evidence.

He was also asked to provide written evidence ahead of next Wednesday’s session, with any response to be published.

The cross-party committee will examine why Mr Johnson told MPs that no guidelines had been broken ‘despite knowing what the guidelines were and was present at gatherings where the guidelines had been broken’.

He will also examine “why he did not inform the House of the rallies he had attended”.