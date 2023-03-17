Nobel laureate didn’t say Pm Modi was top Nobel Peace Prize contender





A number of media quoted Asle Toje, vice-chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is the greatest candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize”. But Toje dismissed it as fake news.

A number of media quoted Asle Toje, vice-chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is the greatest candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize”. But Toje dismissed it, saying it was fake news, nothing more. Who is Asle Toje? Asle Toje is indeed the vice-president of the Norwegian Nobel committee composed of 5 members, according to the Official Nobel Prize website the Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for selecting Nobel Peace Prize laureates. But who is he in reality? According to Tojes’ official website, the 49-year-old is an academic and author who has lived and worked in Germany, France, Belgium, England and the United States. He was educated at the universities of Oslo and Tromso and obtained his doctorate at the University of Cambridge. Toje wrote his doctoral thesis titled American Influence on EU Security Policies. He was director of research at the Norwegian Nobel Institute from 2012 to 2018 and is the deputy head of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, a position he will hold until 2024. Did Toje really make the statement attributed to him by the media? Toje in a later interview with ANI said: ‘…A fake news tweet was sent. I think we should treat it like more ALL fake news. This is wrong, let’s not talk about it and don’t give it energy, air or oxygen. I categorically deny saying anything resembling what was in that tweet. Video clips of this interview are available on other Twitter pages, but not on the official ANI page. There is also no tweet about him debunking the claim available on ANI’s Twitter page. So according to Toje, ”No,” he didn’t make the statement. If he had really said what he said… Toje allegedly flouted the Nobel Committee’s 50-year rule of secrecy. The 50-year secrecy rule The Committee does not itself announce the names of the nominees, neither to the media nor to the candidates themselves. To the extent that some names arise in advance of speculation as to who will receive an award in a given year, this is either mere guesswork or information provided by the person(s) at the origin of the appointment. Information in the Nobel Committee Appointments Database is only made public after fifty years. But what exactly did Toje say? In interviews with several media, Toje appreciated India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons. He said India is ready to shoulder its global responsibility and be a force of power. And most importantly, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he was happy to see that Prime Minister Modi is using his power to give back to humanity and that Modi is one of the most trusted faces of peace in the world . However, there was no mention of Prime Minister Modi as a serious candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize as claimed and headlined by the media. (Edited by : John Pradeep ) First post: March 16, 2023 7:32 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/fact-check-no-nobel-official-did-not-say-pm-modi-is-the-biggest-contender-for-the-nobel-peace-prize-16190861.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related