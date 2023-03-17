China’s role in Middle East diplomatic deal augurs global ambitions

Connect with us

China’s successful negotiation of a rapprochement between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran is an important step in a much larger plan, both to counter what Beijing sees as a lockdown led by the United States and to reshape the world order to better serve its interests.

The diplomatic coup is a concrete illustration of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s ambitious agenda to free China from the isolation he believes the West is trying to impose and to build a power base in the South to from which to challenge American hegemony, according to Chinese experts.

China is seeking to transform its global economic influence into the kind of international political influence that the United States has traditionally wielded. Will this challenge succeed?

The rise of China as the world’s largest trading power has led to an increase in Chinese investment in the developing world. Now Beijing is looking to leverage its economic clout to create a base from which to expand its political and diplomatic influence.

But many developing countries will want to balance their ties with the United States and China. And while Beijing may see itself as an ally of the developing world, as in the 1950s and 1960s, China’s newfound superpower status has left many countries wary of its influence.

The Chinese will say that China is just an innocent third party on the sidelines, says Yun Sun, a China watcher at the Stimson Center think tank. But I’m sure many countries will feel this message differently.

China has a vested interest in advancing stability and influence in the region that provides most of its crude oil; its economic clout and strong ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia enabled Beijing to clinch the deal the two countries had been negotiating for two years.

China is seeking to transform its global economic influence into the kind of international political influence that the United States has traditionally wielded. Will this challenge succeed?

But the diplomatic coup is also a concrete illustration of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s pursuit of a broader and more ambitious agenda to liberate China from the isolation it believes to be imposed by the West and to build a power base in the South from which to challenge the United States. hegemony, say Chinese experts.

Mr. Xi launched a rare public attack on the United States in a speech last week, blaming Washington for economic setbacks. Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us, which poses unprecedented challenges to our country’s development, Xi said, according to local media. State.

