Watching cricket now a vehicle for the political elite at Narendra Modi Stadium

Melbourne: No one was quite sure what to expect on the morning of March 9, 2023.

Narendra Modis’ congratulations to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese should, in due course, make way for the fourth test in Ahmedabad, so this could not be a repeat of that great giant ego pairing of 2020, Namaste Trump . Still, there was cricket involved, which was part of the creation myths of both countries, so who knew where it might end?

There was a certain irony here.

For years, foreign policy windsocks in the Australian media have aired op-eds on Australia-India relations with the pseudo-depth that it’s about more than cricket and curry. Now we weren’t even to get the curry. Instead, a heady infusion of the messianic personality Modis worships in the city where he earned his fame, in the field that bears his name, with tens of thousands of tickets reserved for fan boys.

It didn’t seem to be going as planned. Despite confident expectations of a six-figure crowd to break the test attendance record, the ground on March 9 was not even half full, 50,000 was the estimate against a capacity of 130,000. may have discouraged attendance: I spent the rest of the week meeting locals who had decided not to go, thinking tickets would be incredibly scarce.

Those present made a warm noise, but everything in India does. Where were the flower petals in which Modi engulfed himself a few days later in Karnataka? Why Modi and Albanese presented on stage with images of themselves? Were we afraid that they would forget what they looked like?

Ravi Shastri has roared his approval for a new Hall of Fame celebrating India and Australia’s cricketing ties, through which the Prime Ministers have been duly led. Then came the lap of honor on the kitschy parade float my colleagues loved describing (gold-plated golf cart, motorized shoe, cricket meets Game of Thrones, and Noddys idea of ​​a limo whose last was mine).

Finally, hands clasped and arms up with Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. It’s a miracle the ballot boxes weren’t rolled so those in attendance could vote early for the 2024 election

My colleague Peter Lalor and I arrived in Ahmedabad on a second class sleeping car from Indore. Pete is from a railway family, I’m a bit of a train watcher and we both revel in India. So the trip was a thrill for both of us, from the lush beauty of the countryside we passed through to the obvious country. extraordinary self-organizing abilities.

The uninterrupted supply of chai, the paper bag bed linen, the handling of so many people with so many banknotes, these daily miracles in India never cease to fascinate me.

Then, after restoring thaliwe passed tuk–tuk to the world’s largest cricket stadium, whose stacked concrete bowls did not disappoint: great expanses of saffron on top, gray caverns below.

Discreetly parked in one of these recesses was the aforementioned motorized shoe, which I alerted my press colleagues to. Our funny collective tour was cut short when a uniformed security guard approached but was actually offering to take a photo.

I must say the huge ranks of uniformed security personnel were as hospitable as the rest of Ahmedabad.

The next morning, as we approached Modi Stadium, a 4×4 pulled up and a senior officer waved Pete and me over. Damn, what did we do now? In fact, he wanted to show us the graduation photos of his daughter, a medical student in Melbourne. As WhatsApps has been shared, it looks like I might be hosting him when he visits Australia next year.

The Modi Stadium press box is poor, far from the action and with obstructed views. “What would you expect from Modi?” someone asked.

The apocryphal story is that the Gujarat Cricket Association forgot to include media facilities in the original design and introduced them at the last possible moment. There is evidence of last-minute revisions to what has become my favorite feature: a door in the vicinity of the press boxes that separates one empty, wallless space from another. I walked up the stairs one day to find two catering staff playing a kind of hide-and-seek on either side; the three of us burst out laughing, testifying to the universal appeal of absurdity.

On the eve of the Essay, I published a column in THE Australian, drawing attention to the subversion of cricket governance by the Bharatiya Janata Party in India, something that can never be given enough attention, but which for Indian journalists is complicated for all sorts of reasons.

All I had to deal with, however, was a few days of Bhakt abuse (anti-Hindu thug, grandiose white savior, colonialist racist scum, top notch c*nt, venomous water snake , etc.), which only reached me, a social media nerd, second-hand anyway.

Gideon Haigh, I learned, is “a loyal friend of Imran Khan, he went to Pakistan last year and loved how wonderful his ‘culture’ was!”. This was surprising given that I have never met Imran, been to Pakistan, or don’t have the knowledge to comment on Pakistani culture.

More interesting was perhaps a long letter of complaint to THE Australian from Tony Abbott, Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015, who became a shameless Modi accomplice recently celebrated by the BJP in Delhi, who demanded to know why a mere cricket writer was speaking out on issues best left to a serious manlike himself.

Indian democracy? Vibrant and alive, despite being defined as an electoral autocracy by the Varieties of Democracy Institute due to governments’ increased reliance on sedition charges, police interventions and internet blackouts to curb dissent.

Indian media? Lively and not at all intimidated, despite being ranked 150th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

Pogroms in Gujarat? Oh, yes, regrettable and all that, but really in the nature of a clerical error.

Abbott demanded that I stay in my lane, as children say; I would tell him the same thing, if I knew what it was. He signs his letters as a former Prime Minister, as if he had noticed nothing before or after. And he wasn’t even a notable prime minister

As Modi led the docile Albanian by the nose, of course, there were more excuses for the BJP in the lukewarm and docile Australian media, especially among those right-wing sycophants who have never met a demagogue they didn’t like.

Australian foreign policy is notoriously fickle and derivative; those who write about it are even more so, and their thinking about India is little more sophisticated than it is a) not China, and b) see a.

And so the test went, albeit barely. The pitch was as hostile to bowling as the previous three surfaces had been hostile to batting.

It was relaxing to watch Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli compile hundreds that were hardly in doubt, but the long-term interests of cricket had once again taken precedence over the short-term interests of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. never any competition.

Impressive as it is in scale, the Modi Stadium began to weaken as I spoke to the fans. They should really put the people running Indian Railways in charge of cricket. BCCI is your classic lazy monopolist, indifferent to the comfort and convenience of the live viewer, who is subjected to constant petty humiliations: ticket confusion, unnecessary security checks, confiscation of food, banning of bottled water, lack of goods.

During the lulls I also took a serious look at that Hall of Fame that Prime Ministers had been led through, which exists to celebrate cricket but where it turns out three-quarters of the pictures are from Modi, Amit Shah and these latter 34-Jay’s son, who is secretary of BCCI for reasons that have nothing to do with nepotism, no doubt, totally a choice of merit.

Rarely has cricket in India looked more like a mere vehicle of self-glorification for a political and mercantile elite. Although neither of us knew what to expect on that morning of March 9, in hindsight there was a sickening and sordid inevitability.

Gideon Haigh has been a journalist for nearly four decades, has published over 40 books and contributed to over 100 newspapers and magazines. He is also a co-host of the podcast Cricket, etcetera.