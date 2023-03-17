Xi Jinping touts new vision for world order ahead of Russia visit

Comment this story Comment

Fresh out of a legislative convention where he cemented his vision for governing China, Xi Jinping turned to how he would create a better world order. It would be based on mutual respect, tolerance and equality and China would be its natural leader, he told political party leaders from various countries, including Russia and South Africa, Nicaragua and East Timor.

Modernization with Chinese characteristics does not follow the old path of colonial plunder or strong-country hegemony, Xi told them in a video call Wednesday, sitting at a desk surrounded by Chinese and Communist Party flags.

The world doesn’t need another Cold War, he said, announcing his new concept of the Global Civilization Initiative, a set of lofty guiding principles for a new type of international relations that China is pursuing. building.

Xi’s comments were a clear rebuke from the United States and a reflection of the tougher tactics he is adopting as he steps up China’s diplomatic efforts with a planned visit to Russia.

President Vladimir Putin said in december that he had invited Xi for a state visit in the spring. This trip could happen from next weekReuters reported on Monday.

When asked if Xi was planning a visit to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday he had no information to share at this time. China and Russia have maintained close communication at all levels, he said.

Xi is expected to have a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the trip, according to the Wall Street Journal. It would be their first conversation since the start of the war.

It comes after China brokered a deal to resume diplomatic ties between longtime rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran after a series of secret meetings held in Beijing, an announcement that surprised the Biden administration. . On Monday, President Biden said he expected to have a call with Xi soon.

China’s image as a peacemaker and arbiter gives Xi new impetus. Newly sworn into power in his unprecedented third term, he is trying to counter what he sees as a US effort to contain Beijing by proposing an alternative global system that accommodates Chinese interests. Under Beijing’s leadership, he said, countries would not need to choose sides in a battle between autocracy and democracy.

China realizes that it has to create something new. It must create a new space for China that redefines China’s role in the world and hopefully redefines the global system, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC.

As Washington and other Western governments criticize Beijing for its unrestricted partnership with Russia and its continued threats against Taiwan, China has tried to argue that it is on the side of peace, that it is the United States and their allies destabilizing Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

His latest initiative and raising awareness is a key part of that.

What China is trying to signal is that the world is not dependent on the United States and its allies and partners, said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. China is trying to be a global player in its own right and to demonstrate that it too can provide public goods.

After a government overhaul and leadership reshuffle that give him even more control over decision-making, Xi is in a better position to pursue his goal of a more China-friendly international order.

Last week, he took the unusual step of directly accusing the United States of trying to contain, surround and suppress China. (In the past, senior leaders tended to indirectly refer to certain countries.)

Xi’s vision is encapsulated in a vague policy he announced in April called the Global Security Concept. Cited repeatedly by Chinese diplomats, it includes principles like indivisible security, the idea that one country’s security cannot come at the expense of another, a concept Moscow used to justify its invasion. from Ukraine.

Since Friday’s Iran-Saudi deal, Chinese media and state commentators have reveled in Western surprise at Beijing’s new role as a major power broker and hailed the success as a sign of China’s skill in mediation.

China facilitated the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. For the West, the key word in that headline is not Iran or Saudi Arabia, but China, the state-run Guancha newspaper said in an op-ed. The Peacemaker’s change of hands is enough to shock all walks of life in the United States.

In thinly veiled comments aimed at the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that tactics such as bolstering one and hitting the other and bloc confrontation do not solve never security issues. The official People’s Daily wrote in an editorial that the agreement demonstrates the charm of Chinese diplomacy.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said China was trying to reassert its international influence and prestige after a difficult few years. It will be well received in some corners of the world, but certainly not in the United States and its maritime and Eastern European allies, Shi said.

But as Xi visits Russia, the limits of China’s mediation skills may soon become apparent. Beijing has a short history of conflict mediation and little success to report. Iran and Saudi Arabia had been in talks for years and had previously expressed a desire to reconcile key conditions that are lacking with regard to Ukraine and Russia.

China’s ability to identify and capitalize on a diplomatic opportunity in the Middle East does not mean it is a ready or able mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, said Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst at the International Crisis Group.

In February, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Beijing issued a 12-point proposal to end the war that included calls for peace talks, a ceasefire and an end to the war. unilateral sanctions, but no demand for Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. Zelensky said he welcomed China’s involvement but would wait for more details.

There is nothing particularly new in the contents of this document, and everyone knows it, said Wan Qingsong, associate professor at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai.

For Xi, the proposal as well as his visit to Russia could be less about results and more about building support from other countries that also feel left out of a US-dominated international system.

It is important to understand that it is not only about Europe, Russia and the United States, but also all the other countries, said Alicja Bachulska, policy officer at the European Relations Council foreigners based in Warsaw. All these decisions and communications from Beijing are aimed not only at the so-called West but also at the global South.

During his visit to Moscow, Xi will have the upper hand over Putin.

Russia depends on China for much of its imports, including many high-tech items like semiconductors that can be used in both military and civilian applications.

According to government data, China’s exports to Russia grew nearly 13% to $76 billion in 2022. Observers expect the two leaders to discuss expanding trade flows, including increased oil and gas sales and possibly a gas pipeline.

China has all the leverage it wants, and its leverage is growing as we speak, said Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Russian-Chinese relations at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

For Xi, a trip to Russia is also a show of defiance in line with what might have been Beijing’s broader goals in orchestrating talks last week between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

It shows the world, it shows the United States that you can make progress, but we can too, said Sun, of the Stimson Center. They say, she said: We have our alternative theaters, theaters that you withdraw from.