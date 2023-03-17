Boris Johnson is re-selected as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge & South Ruislip

Boris Johnson was re-elected as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Conservative Association of Uxbridge and South Ruislip applauded the former Prime Minister’s commitment to the community and said they looked forward to ‘continuing to work alongside him’.

Mr Johnson’s re-selection follows speculation he may seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election.

With the 58-year-old holding a majority of 7,000 votes, his seat is seen as a target for Labor in the upcoming election.

Mr Johnson, who first won the North West London seat in 2015, will contest it again in the next election – which can be held no later than January 24, 2025.

“I can confirm that Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” a spokesman said on Thursday evening.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency has become a top Labor target in the upcoming election, with Camden local councilor Danny Beales chosen to take on Mr Johnson.

There has been persistent speculation that the former Prime Minister and current MP will seek a new or more secure seat – like his old one in Henley, Oxfordshire – at the next election.

However, Mr Johnson’s allies have consistently rejected any suggestion he would do so.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than a million speaking fees.He has also made a number of public appearances since his release. Downing Street.

Earlier this month he criticized the deal with the EU under which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland protocol.

In a statement, the Conservative Association of Uxbridge and South Ruislip said: “Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Selection Committee has adopted Boris Johnson as their parliamentary candidate.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver to the residents and communities of the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

“His commitment to providing a new Hillingdon Hospital for residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains at the forefront of his work as a local MP.”

Despite his new selection, Mr Johnson’s future as an MP is by no means secure as he faces a televised grilling next week from officials investigating whether he lied in the Commons to About Partygate.

He will have to convince MPs that he did not knowingly mislead the House with his refusals to hold lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 if he is to avoid censorship.

In an interim report, the privileges committee said the evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been evident to Mr Johnson during the Partygate saga.

They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions where he may have deliberately misled MPs with his Commons assurances.

But Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking his own Covid laws, denied lying to the House and said he expects to be cleared.

The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision would rest with the full House of Commons.

A suspension of more than ten sitting days could result in Mr Johnson being recalled to his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The former Tory leader has raised concerns about former senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led a previous Partygate investigation, after it emerged she had been appointed chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmers.

However, the committee, chaired by Labor great Harriet Harman but with a Tory majority of four of its seven MPs, denied that its inquiry was based on the Gray report.

Instead, the inquest collected testimony from witnesses WhatsApps, emails and photographs from a Downing Street photographer, officials said.

The former prime minister is due to appear before the cross-party Commons Privileges Committee at 2pm next Wednesday.