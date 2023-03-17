The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health assesses the target of reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 75% by 2037, compared to a 2017 baseline

In September 2021, the UK Government, under then Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP, through its Net-Zero Strategy, launched its comprehensive approach to decarbonising all aspects of the economy, from industry and society with the aim of ensuring that the UK reaches Net Zero by 2050.

It was the most comprehensive and cross-cutting approach to decarbonisation ever considered by a UK government before. It included policies to reduce emissions from the global supply chain, manufacturing, transportation, housing and buildings. Management of the public sector estate will be key to supporting a net zero path, with public sector buildings responsible for approximately 9% of CO2 emissions. (1) Therefore, the government must show real leadership in reducing carbon emissions from public sector buildings in order to support efforts to reduce the UK’s carbon footprint.

In addition to the legally binding targets of cutting carbon emissions by 75% by 2035 and reaching net zero by 2050, first presented in Boris Johnson’s ten-point plan, the government has committed in the Net Zero strategy to reduce direct emissions from buildings in the sector by 75% compared to a 2017 baseline by the end of carbon budget 6 (2037).

How realistic is this goal?

How realistic is this objective and will the government be able to meet its commitments? The short answer is that it’s way too early to tell. In its updated State of the Estate report in November 2022, the government provided an update on emissions from public sector buildings. In it they confirm that as of March 2021, the government as a whole had reduced emissions by 57% in 2020-21 compared to 2009-10, exceeding the previously set target of 43%. (2) However, as we know, the updated target is to reduce emissions from public sector buildings by 2037, compared not to a 2010 baseline but to a 2017 baseline.

The government is committed to updating its annual state of the heritage report to reflect progress towards this target, so we have to wait to see what progress has been made in this regard. However, any progress must come with a caveat that the government acknowledges: COVID-19 has resulted in a dramatic and anomalous reduction in building emissions in 2020-21.

Why this emissions target is so important

As mentioned earlier, emissions from public sector buildings account for approximately 9% of CO2 emissions. However, this is only part of the story. There are over 30 million buildings in the UK. In total, these buildings are responsible for approximately 30% of our national emissions. Most of these emissions come from heating: 79% of building emissions and around 23% of all UK emissions. (3) A review of government statistics on Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) for all homes in England and Wales also indicates that insufficient progress is being made in reducing emissions from private homes, as only 41% of all the dwellings have CPE of Band C or better. (4)

Therefore, not only is it essential for government to reduce emissions from public sector buildings in order to reduce the UK’s overall carbon footprint from this source, but it is also essential for government to set an example in regarding efforts to improve energy efficiency and to reduce emissions from the stock of homes and buildings across the UK.

Reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 75% is an ambitious and laudable goal

The target to reduce emissions from public sector buildings by 75% by 2037, compared to a 2017 baseline, is an ambitious and laudable goal. Progress towards this goal will be essential, not only to reduce emissions from this source, but also to provide a blueprint for the private sector to emulate in reducing overall emissions from the entire housing stock. and buildings across the UK.

Rest assured that many will be closely watching progress in this regard, holding governments to the wall, so to speak, as this is a critical and cross-cutting issue in the race to Net Zero. At CIEH, we intend to act as a critical friend of the government, ensuring that sufficient progress is made, challenging where appropriate, and we will always be on hand to raise the voice of our members at the heart of government, where we believe it will help better decision-making.

