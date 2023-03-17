Politics
Hungary puts pressure on the EU by delaying Finland and Sweden’s vote on NATO
By JUSTIN SPIKE
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding military neutrality and quickly signaled their intention to join NATO, a stark sign of the power of Europe’s security fears in the shadow of Moscow’s war.
But nearly a year after the Nordic countries formally applied to join the military alliance, their admission remains up in the air as two of NATO’s 30 members, Turkey and Hungary, have still not approved their application. .
Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly raised specific objections To countries, particularly Sweden, joining NATO, populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long signaled his country’s support for expansion and repeatedly promised his parliament would soon vote to ratify.
We have already confirmed to Finland and Sweden that Hungary supports” their NATO candidacies, Orban told a meeting of Central European prime ministers last November. The Swedes and Finns have not not lose a single minute of membership because of Hungary, and Hungary will certainly give them the support they need to join.
But a succession of Hungarian government delays and its shifting justifications for them have caused frustration and concern in Sweden, Finland and beyond, and raised questions about what Hungary hopes to achieve with them. .
Daniel Hegedus, analyst and researcher for Central Europe at the German Marshall Fund, a think tank that seeks to promote cooperation between North America and the European Union, said that at the heart of the intransigence of the Hungary on NATO enlargement lies in its desire to exert leverage over the EU, which has frozen billions of funds in Budapest on corruption and rule of law concerns.
Hungary’s hope, Hegedus said, is that by playing with this postponement of the vote, they can push the Swedes and Finns to support a possible release of Hungarian funds in April, or at least make these countries vocally uncritical. .
The EU, which includes 21 NATO nations, has for years accused Orban’s government of suppressing media freedom and LGBTQ rights, overseeing an entrenched culture of official corruption and co-opting EU institutions. State to serve the interests of the ruling Fidesz party.
Orban has also been accused of having an unduly close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and failing to break with him even after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
In a European Parliament resolution last year, European lawmakers said that Hungary had become a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy. under the nationalist government of Orban, and that his undermining of the democratic values of the blocs had taken him out of the community of democracies.
Such persistent condemnation from liberal and conservative European politicians, and the EU’s insistence that Hungary implement a long series of deep reforms in order to gain access to the billions in suspended funds, led the government d’Orban to retaliate by threatening to block parts of EU sanctions against Russia, veto an 18 billion euro ($19.1 billion) aid package to Ukraine and delaying the vote on NATO membership, Hegedus said.
The only reason Hungary was sanctioned for corruption and EU funds suspended…was Hungary’s geopolitical positioning, its continued blockade of support for Ukraine and in particular the Hungarian position regarding the Ukrainian aid program, he said. And instead of coming to the conclusion that this geopolitical positioning and blockade policy alienated even their closest allies, they simply go further down this path.
Further sign that the freezing of EU funds in Budapest played a role in Hungary’s refusal to vote for NATO ratification, the Hungarian parliament sent a delegation of legislators in Stockholm and Helsinki in early March to resolve political differences that Orban said had raised doubts among some Hungarian lawmakers about whether to back the candidacies of the Nordic nations.
It is not right for (Sweden and Finland) to ask us to take them on board when they are spreading blatant lies about Hungary, about the rule of law in Hungary, about democracy, about life here,” Orban said in a radio interview last month. Can anyone want to be our ally in a military system as they shamelessly spread lies about Hungary?
While the Hungarian delegation later signaled his support for NATO membership bidsHungary’s parliament this month postponed a ratification vote twice in two weeks and did not give a specific date as to when the vote might take place.
Although Orban and his government may hope to win concessions from the EU by delaying the NATO vote, they have probably overplayed their game, as the patience and trust of Hungary’s allies begins to wear thin. said Hegedus.
“I don’t think anyone will trust this Hungarian government ever again,” he said. Hungary has been treated as a NATO and EU ally whose government can ultimately be trusted because it is one of ours. Now I think that perception is gone. Hungary will be treated differently because all partners know that trust is the last thing they can afford vis-à-vis Orban.
Still, he said, the Hungarian parliament should finally vote to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO candidacies in the coming weeks or months, especially if the Turkish government vote to ratify Finland’s candidacy as it is planned to do.
The Hungarian position is unsustainable if the Turkish position changes, and being the last country to accept the duo’s NATO membership would be very damaging for the Hungarian government, he said.
___
Follow Justin Spike on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jspikebudapest
|
Sources
2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/hungary-pressures-eu-by-delaying-finland-sweden-nato-vote,377015
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Telangana among seven states selected for setting up PM MITRA textile mega parks
- Boris Johnson confirmed as candidate for re-election as MP
- An exhibition looks at the traditions of marriage | Entertainment News
- MLB and Zoom Engage Fans in Review Replays | News
- Demonic Refugees: British Plan to Halt Boat Movement Catches Fire | migration news
- Legendary actor Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, has died
- Svitolina returns to tennis in Charleston
- Spring fashion trends, problem solving tools
- Google Discovers 18 Critical Security Vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos Chips
- Life as an Iraqi refugee 20 years later – BBC News
- How will the NHS pay rise be funded?
- Earthquakes hit the Bay of Plenty, “shaking” the population