Motion of privilege against Prime Minister Modi for insulting the Nehru family | Latest India News





Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday tabled a motion of privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for his alleged defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the last parliamentary session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI file) In one of the February speeches, Modi launched a frontal attack on Gandhi family members asking why they were ashamed to use the Nehru surname even as he criticized Jawaharlal Nehru as well as Indira Gandhi. for repeatedly using Section 356 to overthrow state governments. by non-congress parties. What did PM Modi say? Modi has targeted Congress on the issue of federalism, saying Congressional waivers, including those led by former Prime Ministers Nehru and Gandhi, have used Article 356 of the Constitution at least 90 times to overthrow state governments. many regional outfits. Modi alleged that Indira Gandhi single-handedly used Article 356 to overthrow regional party governments in states up to 50 times. Responding to a debate on the vote of thanks on the president’s address, Modi said, I had read in a newspaper, I did not check it, but a report said that up to 600 government programs are not only in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. …if Nehru ji’s name is omitted by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the country’s first prime minister. But I don’t understand why someone from his clan is afraid to keep the surname Nehru? Is there any shame in bearing the surname Nehru? What’s the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us, he said. His attack targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi. Taking note of the speech Venugopal wrote in the notice, the aforementioned remarks made prima facie in a mocking manner are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory to Nehru family members, especially Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi who are members of Lok Sabha.” At the outset, I would like to say that the Prime Minister’s very suggestion, why didn’t they take Nehru as their surname, is absurd by its very nature. The Prime Minister knows that day very well that the father’s surname is not taken by that of the daughter,” he wrote. Although he knows it, he deliberately laughed. Other than that, there is no need to delve further. In addition, the tone and content of the remark are insinuating and derogatory in nature. This clearly equates to a reflection on Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi by the Prime Minister, which violates their privileges and also amounts to contempt of the House, Venugopal added.

