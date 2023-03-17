Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping may have a bromance, but it’s clear who holds the power

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

VLadimir Putin and Xi Jinping have met about 40 times since the Chinese leader took over the presidency in 2012. In many ways, the camaraderie between the two men has come to define diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing over the last decade.

Xi made his first foreign visit as president to Moscow in 2013 and this latest visit comes next week after he received an unprecedented third term as president. Meanwhile, greetings between Xi and Putin changed from dear president to dear friend and later to my old friend. Last year, just weeks before forces from Moscow invaded Ukraine, the leaders met and announced a boundless partnership between their two nations.

Historically, relations between China and Russia have been marked by mistrust and confrontation, especially at the height of their Cold War schism in the late 1960s, but Putin and Xi have changed the dynamic. During his last visit to Moscow in 2019, Xi spoke of his deep personal friendship with his Russian counterpart. Over the past six years, we have met nearly 30 times. Russia is the country I have visited most often and President Putin is my best friend and colleague, Xi said. Both leaders share a goal of changing the world order, and they will continue to pursue it.

However, the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 highlighted the nature of their relationship and it is clear that Xi and Beijing have the upper hand. Trade between the two nations has been growing steadily for years, but in 2022 it hit a record high of 1.28 trillion yuan ($153 billion), according to Chinese data. This marked an increase of around 30% from 2021, in part because Chinese companies bought oil and coal at a discount, even as other governments decided to avoid Russian fuel, under an extensive sanctions regime imposed by Western countries that sought to punish Moscow. for his war.

Putin has sought to paint Western support for Ukraine as an existential threat to Russia, accusing NATO members of getting directly involved in the conflict by supplying arms and other forms of support to Ukraine. . It has generally suited Xi to support the suggestion, at least in terms of what Beijing sees as the West’s disproportionate influence on the world. Beijing also did not condemn the invasion. At a time when China and Russia face more frosty relations with the United States, especially in trade (in the case of Beijing) and security, it makes sense that China is not getting the best of it. of its relationship with Russia.

But as Putin has been pushed into a corner by his invasion he must strike at the West, leaving his nation increasingly isolated on the world stage, it is clear that China has other options and wants to use them. In October, Putin said relations with China were at an all-time high and that Xi was his close friend, with the president appearing to sense that Beijing might feel more uncomfortable with the situation in Ukraine. In truth, Xi, who has made himself the most dominant leader China has had since Mao Zedong, clearly has more global ambitions. This month, Beijing brokered a detente between longtime Middle Eastern rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. While last month he released a peace plan for Ukraine. The proposal is vague but emphasizes that China is seeking to carve out a role as a global mediator.

As for this latest meeting between Putin and Xi in Moscow, a Russian official said the couple would discuss the conflict in Ukraine as well as military-technical cooperation. The Kremlin said important bilateral documents would be signed, without further details. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Xi’s visit would strengthen economic partnerships and promote peace. China says it will maintain an objective and fair stance on the war in Ukraine and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks

Putin’s goal is clear: he needs Xi to fully agree. The fact that the couple will have an informal lunch on Monday, before more formal talks on Tuesday, shows that the Russian president wants to make it clear how close the nations are. For Xi, he seems happy to deal with Russia as long as it suits his country’s interests. More trade will always help, while increased military cooperation would also have its benefits. Moscow could boost China’s naval capabilities by allowing its fleet access to Russian ports in the Far East and by sharing technology. According to reports, Xi will meet with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, their first contact since the Russian invasion following his trip.

The United States has expressed deep concern that China may try to position itself as a peacemaker by promoting a ceasefire. But any cessation at this point would not bring a just and lasting peace, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday. The United States has also hinted that China is considering sending weapons to Russia, a charge China has sought to deny.

In this context, don’t expect the Putin-Xi bromance to end anytime soon, but it’s clear who now holds the power.