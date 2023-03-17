Busy May: PM Modi to visit Australia, Japan and Papua New Guinea





In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart on a three-country tour starting in Hiroshima, Japan for the in-person G7 summit and then Papua New Guinea for the India-Islands Cooperation Summit. of the Pacific. He will also travel to Australia in Melbourne to attend the QUAD Leaders Summit in person. India has either been considered or invited to the G7 summit since 2019. Last year, Prime Minister Modi was at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps for the G7 leaders’ summit. Next week, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Prime Minister Modi, he is expected to extend an official invitation to the G7 summit to be held May 20-21, 2023. This will be Prime Minister Modis’ fifth invitation to the G7. When did the Prime Minister receive the invitation for the G7 summit? The first such invitation was issued by French President Emannuel Macron in 2019 for the Biarritz summit. In 2020, former US President Donald Trump was keen to invite India, but the summit could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 summit; however, he was unable to go due to the second wave of COVID-19. From Japan, although not officially announced, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to travel to Papua New Guinea for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (India-Pacific Summit) which is due to take place. May 22. Which islands form the Forum? There are 14 Pacific Islands including Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Nauru. This will be the third summit meeting. The first was in 2014 and it took place in Fiji, the second was in 2015 and the venue was in Jaipur. India has been heavily involved in development cooperation in the Pacific Islands and the summit meetings aim at broader cooperation with island nations. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first-ever visit to the island nation of Papua New Guinea, which is the largest country in the Oceania region after Australia and India provided assistance, including humanitarian assistance following a major earthquake in 2018 and in 2016, a shipment of 7.2 million doses of antiretroviral drugs. QUAD Summit in Australia The final stop on the Prime Minister’s three-country tour will be Australia, where he will attend the QUAD Leaders Summit and meet US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Will there be a bilateral with US President Biden; there is no confirmation on this. It was earlier reported that Australia’s Prime Minister’s Minister earlier this month officially extended the invitation to the summit. And during the joint presser in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for inviting him to the QUAD Leaders Summit in May.

