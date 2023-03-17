Reviews | America has decided it has gone too far on Covid-19





Given how panicked and sympathetic Americans were to mitigation measures in the spring of 2020 and how many infections and deaths were awaiting, the idea that the pandemic response was largely defined by excess and overreach may seem extreme. But in its mildest form, belief is no longer confined to the skeptical fringes of opposition to the social media establishment. Last weekend the Times published a survey of pandemic recommendations from experts considering the possibility of another outbreak, and it seemed to me that in almost every case, even those who took the most aggressive side of the argument endorsed mitigations that weren’t stronger and often weaker or more cavernous than those put in place in 2020. They did so even as the hypothetical disease they envisioned was both more transmissible and deadlier than the novel coronavirus (and even though it affected children as well as adults). That is to say, faced with a disease that would spread faster than Covid, kill more infected people than Covid, with a mortality burden, compared to Covid, clearly rebalanced towards young people, they would vote, in general, to do less. This is not a question limited to abstract VR-style debates on opinion pages and social media. In at least 30 states, the Washington Post reported last week, legislatures already passed laws limiting public health powers in the wake of the pandemic. Most states are under Republican control, but not all, and the restrictions legislated so far are quite intrusive: in many cases, extending the outright ban on health officials or governors issuing warrants of masks, closing schools or businesses, restricting large gatherings in places like churches, or testing or vaccination protocols. But what is most striking is how little consideration they give to the special attributes of future epidemics dealing with a future disease that spreads like measles but kills one in five children, it infects the same as a disease that spreads like swine flu and does not kill anyone. And prevent public health authorities from doing anything about them. Stop and think for a second: as the country emerges from three years of death, disruption and suffering, dozens of states have decided not only that future mitigation measures should be carefully targeted and calibrated, or that ‘they should be time-limited, or they should always incorporate trade-offs and cost-benefit calculations from the start. They decided that the best way to prepare for these future illnesses is to tie our hands in advance. Is this the lesson the country should learn from its experience with Covid-19? More than a million Americans have died, with several hundred more continuing every day, keeping the country on course for more than 100,000 Covid-19 deaths a year. Polls continue to show strong public support for mitigation measures like masking, believe it or not. These types of surveys are notoriously unreliable and may well greatly exaggerate that support, but last fall’s election tells something of the same story: Candidates who were Covid hardliners were not punished for their policies any more than skeptical or non-interventionist governors. That dynamic could change again, as the country pulls its exhaustion toward a true pandemic perspective that many episodes of the Opinions Next Pandemic series attempt to provide. But for now, at the level of politics and public discourse, a striking American consensus seems to be hardening: when Covid-19 hit, the country did too much.

