Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance Ukraine peace plan during visit to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. China says President Xi will visit Russia from March 20-22, 2023, in an apparent show of support for Russian President Putin amid rising East-West tensions over the conflict in Ukraine. | Photo credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin his third term with a symbolic visit to Russia from March 20, Beijing announced on Friday, amid heightened Chinese diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis.

Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

When asked if the visit would see China push its peace plan for Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China still believed political dialogue was the only way to resolve conflicts and disputes.

Beijing on February 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, released a position paper calling on both sides to reach a comprehensive ceasefire. The document reflected Beijing’s approach, on the one hand claiming that it supports the sovereignty of all countries, while on the other hand criticizing the West, which questioned Beijing’s credentials as a mediator, citing his close and boundless relationship with Russia.

Wang again on Friday dismissed Western criticism of Sino-Russian relations and his stance on Ukraine, saying fanning the flames during the fight and imposing unilateral sanctions would make matters worse. He dismissed Western accusations that China supplied arms to Russia during the war, saying Sino-Russian cooperation was totally above board and should be free from disruption or coercion from the third party share. China always handles the export of military items cautiously and dual-use items in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, he said, adding that Beijing is opposed to long-arm jurisdiction or sanctions. that do not comply with UN laws.

Beijing’s recent hosting of historic talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran shone a spotlight on its aspirations to become a key player in the Ukraine crisis. In the past year, China has not condemned Russia for its invasion. He called for peace, but at the same time justified Russian security concerns vis-à-vis the West and NATO.

Xi’s visit next week will see the two leaders chart the course and provide guidance for the sustained and steady development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Wang said, adding that Mr. Xi will hold in-depth exchanges with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of mutual concern as well as jointly formulate a master plan for relations.

The visit would enhance strategic cooperation and give new impetus to bilateral relations, he said. Changes not seen in a century are moving at a rapid pace and the world has entered a period of instability and turbulence. China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries. The importance and influence of the relationship go well beyond the bilateral framework.

It will be a journey of friendship, he added. It will stimulate bilateral cooperation at all levels.

Wang did not comment on reports suggesting that Xi will also contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a rare phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Mr. Wang neither confirmed nor denied whether the two officials had discussed a possible phone call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Zelenskyy. China will maintain an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis and play a role in promoting peace talks, he said. China’s position is consistent and clear. We maintain communication with all parties.

In Thursday’s phone call, Qin said China is concerned that the crisis will drag on and escalate and may even spiral out of control and hopes the two sides will maintain hope for dialogue and of negotiation, and will not close the door to a settlement policy.

China will continue to play a constructive role in ending the conflict, alleviating the crisis and restoring peace, he said according to a reading from Beijing, which quoted Mr Kuleba as saying that China is not just a an important cooperation partner of Ukraine, but also a major key and indispensable country in international affairs. He also noted that China’s position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis showed its sincerity in promoting a ceasefire and an end to the conflict and expressed hope to maintain communication with China, according to the reading.