Congress hits back: notice of breach of privilege against PM Modi over comments on ‘Rahul, Sonia’





As the BJP explores ways to get Rahul Gandhi suspended from Lok Sabha on his review remarks on the state of Indian democracy, recently made in London, the Congress sought a ‘privilege procedure’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks against MP Wayanad and former Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the House .

The move, seen as an attempt to counter the BJP’s offensive against Rahul, was initiated by Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Friday. Venugopal has approached Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with a Notice of Question of Privilege against the Prime Minister under Rule 188 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Upper House. The Congressional counter rests on the prime minister’s comments during his response to the motion of thanks on the president’s speech in February on the family not using the surname Nehru. Writing to Dhankhar, Venugopal called Modi’s remarks nonsense. Venugopal said the Prime Minister’s remarks, which were also condemned by Congress at the time, “are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory of members of the Nehru family, especially Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are members of the Lok Sabha. I seek privilege proceedings against Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for making derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi which amounts to breach of their privileges and also outrage in the House, added Venugopal, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha. In his February 9 speech, Modi said, “I find it very surprising that we sometimes miss mentioning the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru ji, and we will also correct ourselves because he was the first prime minister of the country. But I don’t understand why none of them use the surname Nehru? What is the shame of using the surname Nehru? Such a great personality is not acceptable for you, for the family? Venugopal reiterated the position of Congress that in India “the father’s surname is not taken by the daughter. He added, Despite this, he (PM) deliberately mocked. The tone and tenor of the remark are insinuating and derogatory in nature. A few days after the prime minister’s speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul, at a rally in Wayanad, accused the former of directly insulting him by referring to his surname. The Congress leader also questioned the decision not to erase the Prime Minister’s remarks from the Lok Sabha records, contrasting it with the Speakers’ decision to remove from the records certain comments he had made on the Adani Group and Prime Minister Modi. Rahul said, I asked prime minister some questions. I asked him about his relationship with Mr. Adani. I asked how Mr. Adani grew up so fast. The Prime Minister did not answer a single question. His answer to my questions was that why is your name not Nehru, why is your name Gandhi. Because usually in India, maybe Mr. Modi doesn’t understand that. But usually in India, our surname is our father’s surname.

