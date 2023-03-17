Xi Jinping’s trip to meet Putin could cause problems in the United States





Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to visit Moscow from March 20-22 for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin. The Russian government said the two leaders will sign “important bilateral documents” and discuss “issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.” Xi’s visit comes amid Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn, and an expert says Newsweek the visit gives “the impression that China is taking sides”. Posting to Twitter on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, “It will be a journey for friendship and peace. promote greater democracy in international relations. It will be a journey of friendship and peace. On the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of a third party, China and Russia have promoted greater democracy in international relations. — Hua Chunying (@CHN spokesperson) March 17, 2023 “China will maintain an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.” In a thinly veiled shot westHua argued that the partnership between China and Russia is “entirely different from what some countries have done, including retaining the Cold War mentality.” Talk to Newsweek, Alan Mendoza, executive director of the UK-based security think tank Henry Jackson Society, said the visit was “absolutely” a challenge to “the US-led international order”. He added that the visit “would lead people to question China’s neutrality vis-à-vis Ukraine, indeed it seems that China is taking sides.” In February, the US Department of Defense warned that China was considering supplying Russia with “weapons that could be used to subjugate Ukraine”. Mendoza played down the suggestion that it could be linked to the Chinese leader’s visit, commenting, “Xi doesn’t need to go to Moscow to send Russian weapons to Ukraine.” The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Chinese government press center have been contacted by email for comment. Tensions between the United States and Beijing and Moscow are high, with the US military having been involved in incidents with both powers in recent weeks. In early February, an American F-22 fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina after it flew across North America from Alaska. On Tuesday, an American MQ-9 Reaper drone was hit by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, causing it to crash, according to the Air Force. U.S. European Command released footage of the incident on Thursday, which appeared to show the Russian plane spilling fuel on the U.S. drone before the crash. In an accompanying statement, the command said: “Two Russian Su-27 aircraft carried out a dangerous and unprofessional interception with a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023. “Russian Su-27s spilled fuel and struck the MQ-9’s propeller, causing US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 in international waters.”

